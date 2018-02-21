New Blocks of Tickets On Sale for COME FROM AWAY Broadway & Toronto Productions

The Tony Award-winning musical COME FROM AWAY is celebrating one year and over 400 performances on Broadway! Junkyard Dog Productions announces today a new block of tickets on sale for the Tony Award-winning smash hit Broadway musical COME FROM AWAY for performances through Sunday, February 24, 2019. The new block of tickets will go on sale exclusively for American Express® Card Members beginning Friday, February 23 at 10AM EST. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public through Monday, March 5 at 9:59AM EST, by visiting www.telecharge.com or calling 212.239.6200.

Beginning at 10AM EST on Monday, March 5, the new block of tickets will be available through Audience Rewards (www.AudienceRewards.com), The Official Rewards Program of Broadway & the Arts™. Members of the program will be able to purchase tickets and earn Audience Rewards Bonus ShowPoints through Saturday, March 10 at 9:59AM EST.

The new block of tickets for COME FROM AWAY will go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, March 10 at 10AM EST, and will be available atwww.telecharge.com (212.239.6200) or at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office (236 West 45th Street).

The critically-acclaimed Toronto production of COME FROM AWAY will extend performances until Sunday, October 21, 2018. Tickets for the Toronto extension will go on sale to the general public on Monday, February 26, 2018 at https://www.mirvish.com/shows/come-from-away.

FROM AWAY began performances on February 18, 2017 and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), and continues to play to standing-room-only audiences.

A "Best Musical" winner all across North America, the smash hit musical has won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical," 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical," 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical," 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical," 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical," 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical," 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production," and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

COME FROM AWAY, which continues to play to sold out audiences, features a book, music and lyrics by Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees and Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award winner Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY features Petrina Bromley; Geno Carr; Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Dora, Helen Hayes & Craig Noel Award winner Jenn Colella; Alex Finke; De'lon Grant; Joel Hatch; Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball; Lee MacDougall; Caesar Samayoa; Q. Smith; Astrid Van Wieren; Sharon Wheatley; Josh Breckenridge; John Jellison; Tamika Lawrence; Tony LePage; Happy McPartlin and Julie Reiber.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The Tony Award-winning musical COME FROM AWAY recently launched a Second Company in Canada with a sold out four-week engagement in Winnipeg and is currently playing in Toronto at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

A third company of COME FROM AWAY will launch a North American Tour across the United States and Canada at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018.

The Grammy Award-nominated original Broadway cast recording of COME FROM AWAY is available digitally and in stores everywhere. Grammy Award winner David Lai, and Grammy Award nominees Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff and David Hein served as album producers. COME FROM AWAY is the first cast recording released by The Musical Company. For more information visit TheMusicalCompany.com.

The Mark Gordon Company will produce and finance a feature film adaptation of COME FROM AWAY. Two-time Tony Award nominees and Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein, who wrote the book, music and lyrics, will adapt the feature screenplay for the project and Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley will direct. MGC's Mark Gordon will produce.

COME FROM AWAY, which recouped its $12 million capitalization in less than 8 months on Broadway, broke its own box office record at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre for the week ending December 31, 2017. COME FROM AWAY's gross for the week was $1,834,218.00, the highest for any eight or nine-show week in the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre's 100-year history.

Following sold-out, record-breaking, critically-acclaimed engagements at La Jolla Playhouse, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Ford's Theatre in Washington D.C. Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre and now, on Broadway, COME FROM AWAY has landed on the "Best Theater of the Year" lists in TIME, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, NY1, Seattle Times, San Diego Union Tribune, Toronto Star, The Stage, The Advocate, Huffington Post, Newsday, Thrillist, and was featured in The New York Times' "Memorable Theatre of 2016." Charles McNulty of the Los Angeles Times called the show "An affecting, stirring and unpretentious new musical. Christopher Ashley's production lets the simple goodness of ordinary people outshine sensational evil," and Bob Verini Variety raved, "Superb! Irene Sankoff and David Hein have forged a moving, thoroughly entertaining tribute to international amity and the indomitable human spirit." Peter Marks of the Washington Post called COME FROM AWAY, "a heartwarming, compelling and refreshing musical packed with goodwill. The score has an infectious vitality. My heart leaped several times," and Karen Fricker of the Toronto Star exclaimed, "Christopher Ashley's sophisticated, tightly executed production has a driving pace that grabs the audience's attention and barely let's go."

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets for COME FROM AWAY on Broadway are on sale at www.telecharge.com (212.239.6200) and the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office (236 West 45th Street), and range from $79 - $187 (including the $2 facility fee).

A limited number of $38 general rush tickets (including the $2 facility fee) will be available at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office when it opens for that day's performance(s). Limited to two tickets per person, tickets are subject to availability. Cash and major credit cards are accepted.

The playing schedule for COME FROM AWAY is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, with matineeson Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 8pm.

COME FROM AWAY is produced by Junkyard Dog Productions (Randy Adams, Marleen and Kenny Alhadeff and Sue Frost), Jerry Frankel, Latitude Link, Smith & Brant Theatricals, Steve & Paula Reynolds, David Mirvish, Michael Rubinoff, Alhadeff Productions, Michael Alden & Nancy Nagel Gibbs, Sam Levy, Rodney Rigby, Spencer Ross, Richard Winkler, Yonge Street Theatricals, Sheridan College, Michael & Ellise Coit, Ronald Frankel, Sheri & Les Biller, Richard Belkin, Gary & Marlene Cohen, Allan Detsky & Rena Mendelson, Lauren Doll, Barbara H. Freitag, Wendy Gillespie, Laura Little Theatricals, Carl & Jennifer Pasbjerg, Radio Mouse Entertainment, The Shubert Organization, Cynthia Stroum, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Gwen Arment/Molly Morris & Terry McNicholas, Maureen & Joel Benoliel/Marjorie & Ron Danz, Pamela Cooper/Corey Brunish, Demos Bizar/Square 1 Theatrics, Joshua Goodman/Lauren Stevens, Just for Laughs Theatricals/Judith Ann Abrams Productions, Bill & Linda Potter/Rosemary & Kenneth Willman, and La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre.

COME FROM AWAY was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and presented in 2016 by Ford's Theatre in Washington, DC and Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, CA. COME FROM AWAY (NAMT Festival 2013) was originally developed at the Canadian Music Theatre Project, Michael Rubinoff Producer, Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario, Canada and was further developed at Goodspeed Musicals' Festival of New Artists, in East Haddam, CT. The Canada Council for the Arts, The Ontario Arts Council, and the Fifth Avenue Theatre in Seattle WA also provided development support.

Please visit: www.ComeFromAway.com.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Related Articles