We often view learning as a chore. It requires dedicating time and effort. Learning is frequently inspired, not by a desire to learn, but by a desire to perform well on tests and earn degrees. After these test scores and degrees are attained, we tend to forget what we've learned because our incentive to remember has already been achieved.

The new audiobook, Wander Purposefully: A Reflection on How to Love Learning by Eric Travis, introduces the listener to "absorbent learning"-a practical lifestyle that encourages and inspires learning for the sake of learning. The audiobook is framed alongside a colorful background depicting Travis' journey hiking the Pacific Crest Trail. During this 156-day, 2,650-mile journey, all of the research, reflection, and inspiration for this audiobook occurred. Travis listened to an impressive 71 audiobooks-including books on religion, history, personal development and literary classics-all of which expanded his knowledge, cultural awareness, and business acumen.

Travis' journey along the Pacific Crest Trail was not about hiking, but about providing himself with an uninterrupted opportunity to challenge and further himself through audiobooks. Throughout Wander Purposefully, Travis welcomes you-the listener, and learner- to envision and apply his absorbent learning techniques within your existing daily routines. Many of his techniques hide in plain sight and require zero dedication of time and minimal effort. The three types of absorbent learning-auditory, visual, and experiential-define a new learning lifestyle that benefits not only the learner, but also their surrounding communities, and ultimately the world at large.

"Physical books have an allure for the reader at the time of reading. Assuming the reader even has time to sit down and read, physical books have an unexplainable mystique and a physical texture that does not exist with audiobooks," says Travis. "But you do not revisit the book every day after you've finished it. The elements of a book that stick with you for the long-term are not the physical sensations experienced during the action of reading, but rather the ideas and characters the book itself described. This is exactly what audiobooks provide."

ERIC TRAVIS founded WeWanderPurposefully.com to further spread his message of absorbent learning. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from Gonzaga University. He currently resides in Seattle. Connect with Travis on Instagram and learn more on http://wewanderpurposefully.com

Wander Purposefully: A Reflection on How to Love Learning is now available on Audible.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You