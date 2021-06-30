National Virtual Casting Call Announced For TREVOR: THE MUSICAL

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the new musical Trevor will begin performances Monday, October 25, 2021 and open Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Stage 42 (442 West 42nd Street, near 9th Avenue).

The musical is now accepting virtual video auditions! Tara Rubin Casting is seeking 12-16 year-olds of all ethnicities to play middle school age for the leading and featured roles of Trevor, Walter, Cathy, Pinky, Mary, Frannie, and Jason. Nationwide submissions will be accepted.

Full instructions on how to participate can be found at www.trevorthemusical.com/casting:

How to Audition:

Download the learning tracks and sheet music HERE to learn 30 seconds of "On With the Show" from Trevor.

Then record a video of yourself singing along to the backing track (YouTube, Vimeo, Dropbox or Google Drive Link accepted). Please start your video by stating your name, age, height and where you are based. You'll also be asked to submit a resume and photo if you have one.

Upload your video submission HERE by Monday, July 26.

Tickets are on sale at TrevorTheMusical.com and Telecharge.com by phone at 212-239-6200 and online at www.Telecharge.com. Tickets for groups of ten or more are available through Broadway Inbound at www.broadwayinbound.com or by calling 866-302-0995.

Trevor: The Musical is about a charming 13-year-old force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world.

Produced by Roy Furman John Ambrosino / Josie Bray / Mark Woods, Trevor features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort). Direction is by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreography is by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Trevor is based on an original story by Celeste Lecesne and the Academy Award-winning short film, Trevor, directed by Peggy Rajski and produced by Randy Stone and Peggy Rajski, that had an original screenplay by Celeste Lecesne.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Donyale Werle (Peter and the Starcatcher - Tony Award); costume designer Mara Blumenfeld (Metamorphoses); lighting designer Peter Kaczorowski (Choir Boy); sound designers Brian Ronan (Mrs. Doubtfire, Tootsie) and Cody Spencer (Tootsie); music director Matt Deitchman (Writers Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre); orchestrator Greg Pliska (Sylvia); and casting by Tara Rubin Casting (Ain't Too Proud).

The Trevor Project, founded by Peggy Rajski, Randy Stone and Celeste Lecesne, was created as a result of the Trevor film and is not affiliated with the musical. It is the nation's only accredited crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization focused on saving LGBTQ lives. www.TheTrevorProject.org

Winner of the Jeff Award for Best New Work, the World Premiere of Trevor was presented by Writers Theatre in a special agreement with John Ambrosino / Josie Bray / Mark Woods through the Literary Development Initiative, with the generous support of David and Mary Winton Green, Glencoe, IL; Michael Halberstam, Artistic Director; Kathryn M. Lipuma, Executive Director.