National Endowment for the Arts Announces $32M in Arts Funding to Organizations Nationwide

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has just announced the first round of recommended awards for fiscal year 2024, with 1,288 grants totaling $32,223,055. Recipients include organizations from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, recommended in the categories of Grants for Arts Projects, Challenge America, Research Grants in the Arts, and Research Labs.

Also included in this announcement are grants to individuals for Literature Fellowships, which include Creative Writing Fellowships in prose and fellowships to support translation projects.

National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD said, “The NEA is pleased to announce these grants, all of which strengthen our nation’s arts sector in different ways. Whether it’s the creation of new art, opportunities for the public to participate and engage in the arts, or work to better understand the impact of the arts, these grants contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities, help meet the challenges of our time, and build towards a future in which all people can lead artful lives and reach their full potential.”

As part of the application review process, the NEA worked with more than 298 expert reviewers with relevant knowledge and experience who reviewed the applications and rated them in accordance with published review criteria. Recommendations were then presented to the National Council on the Arts. The council made its recommendations to the NEA Chair, who made the final decision on all grant awards.

