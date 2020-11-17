Nathan Temby Presents Album Release Live Stream To Benefit The Actors Fund

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The live stream concert will take place on December 5, 2020.

To celebrate the release of his sixth studio album, a collection of Broadway cover songs titled "Holdin On", Nathan Temby will be performing a live stream concert on December 5, 2020.

The concert will feature a 45-minute set of songs from the album as well as other Broadway tunes via the live streaming website, StageIt. 50% of profits will be donated to The Actors Fund (http://www.actorsfund.org) and tickets are $10. The album itself is due out on December 4, 2020, on all digital platforms.

For more info visit: stageit.com/nathantemby and nathantemby.com.

