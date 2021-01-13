Nathan Lane Will Join ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING & GILDED AGE

Tony winner Nathan Lane has joined the cast of two upcoming series: "Gilded Age" on HBO, and "Only Murders in the Building" on Hulu.

"Only Murders In The Building" follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

Lane will play a building resident and owner of a popular New York City grocery chain, according to Deadline.

On "Gilded Age," Lane will recur as Ward McAllister, a famous historical figure of the Gilded Age chiefly remembered as the inventor of the phrase, "the four hundred."

The Broadway-star-studded cast of "Gilded Age" also includes Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Denee Benton, Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Donna Murphy, Michael Cerveris, Debra Monk, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and more.

Nathan Lane appeared most recently in the Broadway and West End productions of Angels in America as Roy M. Cohn. Additional Broadway credits include The Front Page, It's Only a Play, Present Laughter, Merlin, Wind in the Willows, Some Americans Abroad, On Borrowed Time, Guys and Dolls, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, Love! Valour! Compassion! A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Man Who Came to Dinner, The Producers, The Frogs, The Odd Couple, Butley, November, Waiting for Godot, The Addams Family, and The Nance.

Theatre awards include two Tony Awards, five Drama Desk Awards, five Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Obie Awards and an Olivier Award. In 2008 he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.