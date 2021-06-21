Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone and More Join Ari Aster's DISAPPOINTMENT BLVD. Film

Deadline has reported that Tony Award-winners Nathan Lane and Patti LuPone, along with Oscar-nominee Amy Ryan, and KYLIE ROGERS have joined A24's 'Disappointment Blvd.' starring Joaquin Phoenix. Ari Aster will write and direct with Aster and Lars Knudsen producing the film through their company Square Peg.

Details of the project are being kept quiet, but the film is being described as a decades-long portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.

LuPone returns to Broadway this season as Joanne in the revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company. She previously played that role on the West End in 2018, where she earned the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical.

Nathan Lane most recently starred in Taylor Mac's absurdist black comedy Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus at the Booth Theatre directed by George C. Wolfe, which received seven Tony Award nominations including Best Play.