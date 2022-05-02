Natasha Yvette Williams, Troy Iwata & More to Lead FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL Industry Readings

Fly More Than You Fall will be presenting industry readings of the production on May 9 at 2pm and May 10 at 11am. Fly More Than You Fall tells the inspiring story of a young teenage girl, Malia who undergoes a frightening journey. When Malia is told of her mother's terminal cancer she looks for a way to come to terms with all the things she is feeling - so she looks toward what she sees as the only way she feels she can - by writing fiction.

Produced by Tony and Olivier winning theatre producer, Marc David Levine and Directed by Lili-Anne Brown, the creative team consists of: Eric Holmes for Book/ Co-Lyrics and Nat Zegree for Music/Lyrics.

Cast includes:

NaTasha Yvette Williams. currently in Tina on Broadway, previously appeared on Broadway in Chicken and Biscuits, Waitress, Chicago, A Night With Janis Joplin, Porgy & Bess, Color Purple

Khailah Johnson, who is a series regular on CW's 4400 which she booked straight out of Carnegie Mellon University.

Gabriel Ruiz, who is currently in MJ: The Musical and has extensive Chicago credits at Steppenwolf, The Goodman and Writers Theatre among others.

Troy Iwata, is a series regular on Netflix's Dash & Lily, recurred on WeCrashed and New Amsterdam. Was previously appeared on Broadway in: Be More Chill

Autumn Best, is a series regular on CW's The 4400.

F. Michael Haynie, who is currently playing Olaf on the Frozen Tour, was in the ensemble of Jesus Christ Superstar Live and Peter Pan Live as well as previously appeared on Broadway in Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Wicked

JJ Niemann, who previously appeared on Broadway in The Book of Mormon

Jordan Alexander, who is currently in the National Tour of The Prom

Matt Bittner, who previously appeared on Broadway in Present Laughter, School of Rock and will be in the upcoming Broadway cast of Almost Famous

Emily Grace Schultheis, who appeared in the National Tours of Bat Out of Hell and Wicked and will be in the upcoming Broadway cast of Almost Famous

Olivia Hardy, who was in the Atlantic's Kimberly Akimbo and will be moving to Broadway with the production. She previously appeared in the National Tour of Summer as Duckling Donna

Isabella Russo, who previously appeared on Broadway in School of Rock and the off Broadway in The Underlying Chris. She will be appearing in the upcoming Netflix film We Have a Ghost

Megumi Nakamura, who has appeared on HBO's High Maintenance and CBS' Evil