Nancy Opel & Tally Sessions Set for Tonight's VILLAIN: DEBLANKS Benefit for Food Bank of NYC

Nov. 15, 2017  

NYC's favorite fill-in-the-blanks comedy returns to The Green Room 42 tonight, November 15 - with proceeds to benefit The Food Bank of New York City.

Tony-nominee Nancy Opel (The Curvy Widow, Urinetown) and funnyman Tally Sessions (War Paint, School of Rock) will complete the cast for this one-night-only benefit.

They join previously announced comedian, actor and pop culture pundit Frank DeCaro (The Daily Show, Not Today Bianca), hilarious Broadway veterans Jennifer Cody (Urinetown, Shrek) and Jeff McCarthy (Urinetown, Sideshow), and comedienne & voiceover artist Kathy Searle (Carrie, The Awesome 80s Prom).

A Time Out NY Critics' Pick written by Billy Mitchell, Villain: DeBlanks is the uproarious improvisational comedy where the cast says words you put in their mouths. The audience provides nouns, adjectives, verbs, etc. (the wilder, the better), and the actors provide the laughs-uncensored and unrehearsed-as they enact the story of Philip DeBlanks' untimely demise. It's "Clue" meets adult "Mad Libs," and it's never the same show twice. Visit villaindeblanks.com for more information.

Villain: DeBlanks will perform at The Green Room 42 at Yotel (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, Fourth Floor) at 9:30 PM on Wednesday, November 15. The show has a $25 cover with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and information available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

