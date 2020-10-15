NYUAD Arts Center Presents Free Streams Featuring Signature Works by Aakash Odedra

Mumur 2.0 will be presented on November 11, and #JeSuis on November 12.

The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi will be presenting two free streaming events featuring signature works by acclaimed choreographer and dancer Aakash Odedra on November 11 and 12.

The first, Mumur 2.0 on November 11, is a groundbreaking work that addresses how Odedra uses dance as a way to overcome challenges with dyslexia at a young age.



The second presentation, #JeSuis on November 12, tackles issues of displacement, refuge, and instability -- both politically and geographically -- and reconsidering what "home" means when you don't feel you have a homeland. Odedra's #JeSuis was originally commissioned by NYUAD Arts Center and first performed in 2018, and this stream offers that world premiere.

The streams are available via NYUAD Arts Center's Facebook and YouTube pages, both starting at 11am ET. Following both events, Aakash Odedra and members of his company will be available through a live Q&A about the process and creation of these deeply personal artistic works.

For more information visit: https://www.nyuad-artscenter.org/en_US/events/2020/murmur-2-0-aakash-odedra-company/ and

https://www.nyuad-artscenter.org/en_US/events/2020/jesuis-aakash-odedra-company/

