NYFOS Announces Four Upcoming Digital Programs As Part Of NYFOS@Home Series

New York Festival of Song, led by Artistic Director Steven Blier, will present four digital programs in 2022 as part of its free NYFOS@Home Digital Series launched in Fall 2020. Two concerts that premiered in-person in the fall will stream online (And...We're Back!, recorded on November 16, 2021 and NYFOS Next: 9 Under 34, recorded on October 22, 2021) in addition to two upcoming concerts which will stream online following their in-person premieres (Buenos Aires: Then and Now on February 15, 2022 and The Wider View: Songs by Black Composers on April 13, 2022). Each free digital concert will be available for four weeks following its premiere and is accessible following registration on Eventbrite.

Live chats with the artists, hosted by Steven Blier, will follow the premiere of each video, during which artists will respond in real time to audience questions typed in the YouTube comments section or submitted in advance via email or on the NYFOS social media channels.

2022 digital programming kicks off with And...We're Back! which premieres on Tuesday, February 1 at 7pm ET (available to stream through March 1). This November 16, 2021 reunion concert at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center includes songs that got artists and audiences through the pandemic, along with songs that celebrate being together again, from Schubert to Jobim. Artists include Paul Appleby, Amanda Lynn Bottoms, Rebecca Jo Loeb, Johnathan McCullough, and Maggie Reneé with guitarist Rupert Boyd, percussionist Leonardo Granados, and pianist and NYFOS Artistic Director Steven Blier.

The series continues on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7pm ET with the digital premiere of NYFOS Next: 9 Under 34, which premiered in-person at the Ann Goodman Recital Hall at Kaufman Music Center on October 22, 2021. The program, available to stream through March 29, is a compendium of songs by composers born after NYFOS's first program in 1988 and is co-curated by baritone Gregory Feldmann. Performers include Feldmann, mezzo-soprano and 2021 Naumburg Award winner Erin Wagner, pianists Nathaniel LaNasa and Shawn Chang, cellist Thapelo Masita, and guitarist Rupert Boyd. Featured composers include Jake Landau, Sato Matsui, Shawn Chang, Iván Enrique Rodríguez, David Clay Mettens, Emily Cooley, Tariq al-Sabir, Curtis Stewart, and Molly Joyce.

Buenos Aires: Then and Now makes its digital premiere on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 7pm ET (available to stream through May 3). The concert, which will be recorded during its in-person performance on February 15, 2022 at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, is a tribute to the diverse musical culture of Buenos Aires, with music from its iconic masters (Guastavino, Ginastera, López Buchardo, Piazzolla) and its contemporary voices. Created in collaboration with Opera Hispánica, with the assistance of Jorge Parodi, the program features Nicoletta Berry, Raquel González, and others, with Steven Blier and Shawn Chang as pianists and hosts.

Spring 2022 digital programming concludes with The Wider View: Songs by Black Composers on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 7pm ET (available to stream through June 8). The concert features music by Hale Smith, Margaret Bonds, Adolphus C. Hailstork, H. Leslie Adams, and more, performed by Lucia Bradford, Jorell Williams, and others, with pianist and NYFOS Artistic Director Steven Blier. The concert will be recorded at its in-person performance at Merkin Hall on April 13, 2022.

Additional programming in NYFOS' 2021-22 season includes Love Songs in 176 Keys: 4 hands, 4 voices, 4 countries on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:00pm with Caramoor's 2022 Vocal Rising Stars at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center.

All NYFOS programming is funded, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

Digital Program Information

And...We're Back!

Streaming February 1, 2022 at 7pm ET through March 1

Free registration at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/andwere-back-tickets-239126231997

Recorded November 16, 2021 at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center

NYFOS Next: 9 Under 34

Streaming Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7pm ET through March 29

Free registration at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/9-under-34-tickets-239165318907

Recorded October 22, 2021 at Ann Goodman Recital Hall at Kaufman Music Center

Buenos Aires: Then and Now

Streaming Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 7pm ET through May 3

Free registration at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/buenos-aires-then-and-now-tickets-239173162367

Recorded February 15, 2022 at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center

The Wider View: Songs by Black Composers

Streaming Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 7pm ET through June 8

Free registration at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-wider-view-songs-by-black-composers-tickets-239194777017

Recorded April 13, 2022 at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center

All concerts will be available for four weeks following its premiere date.