NYFOS And Kaufman Music Center Present LOVE SONGS IN 176 KEYS
Featured artists include Natalie Lewis, César Andrés Parreño, Meredith Wohlgemuth, Seonho Yu, Francesco Barfoed, and Bénédicte Jourdois.
New York Festival of Song, led by Artistic Director Steven Blier, continues its 2021-22 Mainstage Series with Love Songs in 176 Keys: 4 hands, 4 voices, 4 countries on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:00pm at Merkin Hall, co-presented by Kaufman Music Center.
The concert features Caramoor's 2022 Vocal Rising Stars, including mezzo-soprano Natalie Lewis, tenor César Andrés Parreño, soprano Meredith Wohlgemuth, baritone Seonho Yu, and pianist Francesco Barfoed, performing love songs from Germany, Spain, France, and the United States by Brahms, Fauré, Milhaud, Gershwin, and others. Each country's "chapter" begins with a virtuoso duo-piano overture. Pianist Bénédicte Jourdois joins Steven Blier as co-director and pianist for the performance.
NYFOS' 2021-22 season also includes additional Mainstage series concerts held at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center: Buenos Aires, Then and Now on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 8:00pm with Nicoletta Berry, Federico De Michelis, Raquel González, Shawn Chang, and Steven Blier, and The Wider View: Songs by Black Composers on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 8:00pm with Lucia Bradford, Jorell Williams, and others to be announced, together with pianist Steven Blier.
This program is made possible by a generous grant from the Marta Heflin Foundation.
All NYFOS programming is funded, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.
NYFOS Mainstage is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.
Concert Information
Love Songs in 176 Keys: 4 hands, 4 voices, 4 countries
March 15, 2022 at 8:00pm
Merkin Hall, Kaufman Music Center
Ticket Link: https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/new-york-festival-of-song-love-songs-in-176-keys-4-hands-4-voices-4-countries/
Caramoor's 2022 Vocal Rising Stars
Natalie Lewis, mezzo-soprano
César Andrés Parreño, tenor
Meredith Wohlgemuth, soprano
Seonho Yu, baritone
Francesco Barfoed, piano
Steven Blier, piano
Bénédicte Jourdois, piano
Program:
DVOŘÁK: Slavonic Dance No. 1, Opus 46
BRAHMS; Liebeslieder-Valzer, Opus 52
Rede Mädchen
Ein Kleiner, hübscher Vogel
Vögelein durschrauscht die Luft
Sieh, wie ist die Welle klar
Nachtigall, sie singt so schön
Nicht wandle, mein Licht
Es bebet das Gesträuche
ALBENIZ: Andalucía
MORENO TORROBA: Caballero del alto plumero, from Luisa Fernanda
TOLDRÀ: Después que te conocí
GURIDI: Cómo quieres que adivine
TURINA: Al val de Fuenteovejuna
MONTSALVATGE: Paisatge de Montseny
BIZET: Le bal
POULENC:
Colloque
Tu vois le feu du soir
FAURE: Pleurs d'or
ROUSSEL: Sarabande
GAINSBOURG: La javanaise
MILHAUD: Caramel mou
GERSHWIN/GRAINGER: Bess, You Is My Woman Now
KAHANE: Merritt Parkway
ARTHUR SCHWARTZ: Make the Man Love Me
SONDHEIM: Pretty Women
CY COLEMAN: What You Don't Know About Women
CORIGLIANO: Liebeslied