NYFOS And Kaufman Music Center Present LOVE SONGS IN 176 KEYS

New York Festival of Song, led by Artistic Director Steven Blier, continues its 2021-22 Mainstage Series with Love Songs in 176 Keys: 4 hands, 4 voices, 4 countries on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:00pm at Merkin Hall, co-presented by Kaufman Music Center.

The concert features Caramoor's 2022 Vocal Rising Stars, including mezzo-soprano Natalie Lewis, tenor César Andrés Parreño, soprano Meredith Wohlgemuth, baritone Seonho Yu, and pianist Francesco Barfoed, performing love songs from Germany, Spain, France, and the United States by Brahms, Fauré, Milhaud, Gershwin, and others. Each country's "chapter" begins with a virtuoso duo-piano overture. Pianist Bénédicte Jourdois joins Steven Blier as co-director and pianist for the performance.

NYFOS' 2021-22 season also includes additional Mainstage series concerts held at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center: Buenos Aires, Then and Now on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 8:00pm with Nicoletta Berry, Federico De Michelis, Raquel González, Shawn Chang, and Steven Blier, and The Wider View: Songs by Black Composers on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 8:00pm with Lucia Bradford, Jorell Williams, and others to be announced, together with pianist Steven Blier.

This program is made possible by a generous grant from the Marta Heflin Foundation.

All NYFOS programming is funded, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

NYFOS Mainstage is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

Concert Information

Love Songs in 176 Keys: 4 hands, 4 voices, 4 countries

March 15, 2022 at 8:00pm

Merkin Hall, Kaufman Music Center

Ticket Link: https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/new-york-festival-of-song-love-songs-in-176-keys-4-hands-4-voices-4-countries/

Caramoor's 2022 Vocal Rising Stars

Natalie Lewis, mezzo-soprano

César Andrés Parreño, tenor

Meredith Wohlgemuth, soprano

Seonho Yu, baritone

Francesco Barfoed, piano

Steven Blier, piano

Bénédicte Jourdois, piano

Program:

DVOŘÁK: Slavonic Dance No. 1, Opus 46

BRAHMS; Liebeslieder-Valzer, Opus 52

Rede Mädchen

Ein Kleiner, hübscher Vogel

Vögelein durschrauscht die Luft

Sieh, wie ist die Welle klar

Nachtigall, sie singt so schön

Nicht wandle, mein Licht

Es bebet das Gesträuche

ALBENIZ: Andalucía

MORENO TORROBA: Caballero del alto plumero, from Luisa Fernanda

TOLDRÀ: Después que te conocí

GURIDI: Cómo quieres que adivine

TURINA: Al val de Fuenteovejuna

MONTSALVATGE: Paisatge de Montseny

BIZET: Le bal

POULENC:

Colloque

Tu vois le feu du soir

FAURE: Pleurs d'or

ROUSSEL: Sarabande

GAINSBOURG: La javanaise

MILHAUD: Caramel mou

GERSHWIN/GRAINGER: Bess, You Is My Woman Now

KAHANE: Merritt Parkway

ARTHUR SCHWARTZ: Make the Man Love Me

SONDHEIM: Pretty Women

CY COLEMAN: What You Don't Know About Women

CORIGLIANO: Liebeslied