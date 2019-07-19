NYC Violinist Gregory Harrington And Friends At Irish Repertory Theatre

Internationally acclaimed NYC violinist, Gregory Harrington, will give a special performance of both classic and modern music at the Irish Repertory Theatre (at 132 W. 22nd St.) on Monday, July 29th, at 7 pm! Joined by two accomplished cellists, Eleanor Norton and Zsaz Rutkowski, and drummer Brandon Lewis, Harrington will take you on a musical journey from Bach to Bocelli, from Coltrane to Cohen and many other musical styles in between.

Harrington has performed in several renowned venues around New York City, including Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, Alice Tully Hall, Town Hall & Merkin Hall, and most recently at the Beacon Theater alongside Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Glen Hansard. He has also performed some of the most famous stages around the world, including Symphony Hall in Boston; the Oriental Arts Center, Shanghai; Benaroya Hall, Seattle; the South Bank Center, London; The Hugh Lane Gallery, the West Cork Chamber Music Festival and The National Concert Hall, Dublin.

In addition, Harrington has released four critically acclaimed albums to date, his most recent being his album, Without You, which he released this past June. Jazz Weekly calls the album, "bold and beautiful."

Gregory Harrington and Friends take the stage at Irish Repertory Theatre at 7 pm.

For more info and tickets: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pesptpm/10433115

For more info on Gregory's music and upcoming shows: gregoryharrington.com





