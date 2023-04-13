NYC Restaurants Celebrate SCHMIGADOON! With Free Treats This Weekend

Click Here for More on SCHMIGADOON!

In celebration of "Schmigadoon!" Season 2, now streaming on Apple TV+, Apple TV+ has partnered with local sweet spots to give out free "Schmigadoon"-inspired treats from Friday, April 14th through Sunday, April 16th while supplies last at each location.

Locations include Black Tap, The Drama Book Shop, Lady M Confections, Schmackary's, and more. Check out the full list below!

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul. The first three episodes are now streaming on Apple TV+.

Participating Locations

Black Tap (45 W 35th St, New York, NY 10001) that will be providing The "Schmigadoon!" CrazyShake® from 12pm - 6pm.

The Drama Book Shop (266 W 39th St, New York, NY 10018) that will be providing The Jazzin' Java from 10am-7pm on Friday, 4/14-Saturday, 4/15 and 12pm-7pm on Sunday, 4/16.

Doughnut Plant (89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017) that will be providing The Schmigadoonnut from 7am-7pm on Friday, 4/14 and 7am-6pm.

Lady M Confections (1178 Broadway, New York, NY 10001) that will be providing slices of The "Schmigadoon!" Night On The Town Checkered Cake from 11am-6pm.

Schmackary's (362 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036) that will be providing The "Schmigadoon!" Schweet 'N Crunchy Cookie from 4pm-11pm.

Watch a video tour of this weekend's offerings here: