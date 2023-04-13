Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
SCHMIGADOON!
Click Here for More on SCHMIGADOON!
NYC Restaurants Celebrate SCHMIGADOON! With Free Treats This Weekend

NYC Restaurants Celebrate SCHMIGADOON! With Free Treats This Weekend

Each location will be giving away a limited number of free desserts all weekend long.

Apr. 13, 2023  

In celebration of "Schmigadoon!" Season 2, now streaming on Apple TV+, Apple TV+ has partnered with local sweet spots to give out free "Schmigadoon"-inspired treats from Friday, April 14th through Sunday, April 16th while supplies last at each location.

Locations include Black Tap, The Drama Book Shop, Lady M Confections, Schmackary's, and more. Check out the full list below!

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul. The first three episodes are now streaming on Apple TV+.

Participating Locations

Black Tap (45 W 35th St, New York, NY 10001) that will be providing The "Schmigadoon!" CrazyShake® from 12pm - 6pm.

The Drama Book Shop (266 W 39th St, New York, NY 10018) that will be providing The Jazzin' Java from 10am-7pm on Friday, 4/14-Saturday, 4/15 and 12pm-7pm on Sunday, 4/16.

Doughnut Plant (89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017) that will be providing The Schmigadoonnut from 7am-7pm on Friday, 4/14 and 7am-6pm.

Lady M Confections (1178 Broadway, New York, NY 10001) that will be providing slices of The "Schmigadoon!" Night On The Town Checkered Cake from 11am-6pm.

Schmackary's (362 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036) that will be providing The "Schmigadoon!" Schweet 'N Crunchy Cookie from 4pm-11pm.

Watch a video tour of this weekend's offerings here:





Related Stories
Video: Watch Jane Krakowskis Full SCHMIGADOON! Musical Number Photo
Video: Watch Jane Krakowski's Full SCHMIGADOON! Musical Number
Apple TV+ has shared the full performance video of Jane Krakowski's 'Bells & Whistles' in the new episode of Schmigadoon! The music in the song is inspired by 'Dance: 10; Looks: 3' from A Chorus Line, 'I'm Not Getting Married Today' from Company, and 'I Can't Do It Alone' from Chicago. Watch the performance video now!
Video: Kristin Chenoweth Performs a SWEENEY TODD-Inspired Song in SCHMIGADOON! Photo
Video: Kristin Chenoweth Performs a SWEENEY TODD-Inspired Song in SCHMIGADOON!
In the latest episode of Schmigadoon, Kristin Chenoweth made her return as Miss Codwell, a new character inspired by Mrs. Lovett from Sweeney Todd and Miss Hannigan from Annie. Watch a video of Chenoweth singing 'Worst Brats in Town,' a takeoff on 'Worst Pies in London' from Sweeney Todd, below!
Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Cast Gathers at the Apple Store in NYC Photo
Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Cast Gathers at the Apple Store in NYC
Last Friday, the cast of Schmigadoon! gathered for an event at the Apple store to discuss the new season. Creator Cinco Paul and cast members Ann Harada, Cecily Strong, Jane Krakowski, Keegan-Michael Key, Tituss Burgess, Alan Cumming, Aaron Tveit, and Kristin Chenoweth discussed the new episodes of the hit musical series. Check out photos now!
Video: Watch Jane Krakowski Perform in a SCHMIGADOON! Sneak Peek Photo
Video: Watch Jane Krakowski Perform in a SCHMIGADOON! Sneak Peek
Apple TV+ has released a video preview of Jane Krakowski's big number in the next episode of Schmigadoon! The clip begins with an homage to 'I'm Not Getting Married Today' from Company. Krakowski then dives into a Chicago-inspired musical number, complete with a 'Hot Honey Rag' choreography, trapeeze, cartwheels, and sparklers.

From This Author - Michael Major


Discovery Channel Greenlights SURVIVE THE RAFT Series on MaxDiscovery Channel Greenlights SURVIVE THE RAFT Series on Max
April 12, 2023

The nine-episode social experiment was inspired by Mexican anthropologist Santiago Genovés’ 1973 behavioral study that observed whether humans from diverse cultures and backgrounds could set aside their differences and work together during a 101-day voyage on the Acali. Now, fifty years later, Discovery Channel revisits his groundbreaking work.
Video: Max Debuts SMARTLESS: ON THE ROAD Trailer With Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman & Will ArnettVideo: Max Debuts SMARTLESS: ON THE ROAD Trailer With Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman & Will Arnett
April 12, 2023

Hop on the road with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes as they take us on an behind-the-scenes look at the live tour of their podcast “SmartLess.” Traveling from city to city all over the country, the trio is joined by celebrities such as Conan O'Brien, Will Ferrell, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and more. Watcht he video trailer now!
Video: HBO Releases THE SYMPATHIZER First LookVideo: HBO Releases THE SYMPATHIZER First Look
April 12, 2023

HBO has released the video teaser for the original limited series THE SYMPATHIZER. Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar co-showrun and executive produce. The new video footage introduces the cast led by Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Ky Duyen, and Sandra Oh and reveals star and executive producer Robert Downey Jr., who plays multiple roles.
Sparta Extends 'Wiretap Scars' 20th Anniversary Tour With Dates in NYC, Boston, Nashville, Chicago & MoreSparta Extends 'Wiretap Scars' 20th Anniversary Tour With Dates in NYC, Boston, Nashville, Chicago & More
April 12, 2023

This marks Sparta’s first tour of 2023 and a follow up to their fall 2022 tour supporting The Get Up Kids. Featuring fan-favorites “Air,” and “Cut Your Ribbon,” Wiretap Scars was released in August 2002. At the time Sparta was Ward, Matt Miller, Paul Hinojos, and Tony Hajjar. The 4 formed Sparta following the break of their former band.
Chip & Joanna Gaines Take On Most Ambitious Project To Date With FIXER UPPER: THE HOTEL Series on MaxChip & Joanna Gaines Take On Most Ambitious Project To Date With FIXER UPPER: THE HOTEL Series on Max
April 12, 2023

Magnolia Network announced an all-new installment in the beloved “Fixer Upper” franchise, FIXER UPPER: THE HOTEL. The forthcoming series documents Chip and Joanna Gaines’s most ambitious project to date – renovating a historic building in downtown Waco to open Hotel 1928, a new boutique hotel just a few blocks from Magnolia Market at the Silos.
share