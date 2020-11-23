NY Theater Artists Release New Podcast For Audio Plays, FAST RADIO BURST!

Invested in finding new ways to create theater during COVID-19 lockdown, playwright Jonathan O'Neill (University of Edinburgh) has formed "Fast Radio Burst!," a podcast for contemporary audio plays presented in classic form. Including series and one-off episodes, "Fast Radio Burst!" combines a love for the traditional medium of old radio drama and popular science to beam stories "from across the universe" straight to its listeners.

The debut release of "Fast Radio Burst!" is O'Neill's 10-episode audio play "Testing Dunleavy-Grove."

Amy Grove's influencer empire has fallen. Forced to move back to her hometown, she discovers it holds every hallmark of a happy life: a best friend, an old flame, a new suitor and a Harvest Festival to boot. Great Pines is perfect - or, it should be. So why does it feel so artificial? As she stares down the horrors of her love life, Amy must decide what's real and what's fake, and what it means for her happiness.

Directed by Brian Eckert (Two River Theater; NYU), the play's creative team is made up of New York-based theater artists; audio producer Jimmy Mura and sound designer Renee Yeong. The production manager is Cara Kienitz.

Voice cast includes Mateo Correa, Sinclair Daniel, Charles Hurtt, Charlie Manoukian, Shannon Morrall, and Maggie Agnes Tully, with Olivia Cade and Kamal Sehrawy.

"It's been a source of light for us all to be creating together and connecting again. As funny as it is to say, forced contact is something so many artists have been missing right now. So this project feels very apropos," says director Brian Eckert. "Amy leaves New York under less than ideal circumstances and must make peace with a newly stitched-together life in her hometown. As has been my personal experience since March, this massive shift provides surprising comfort and new perspective to Amy. But also like for so many of us, the shift is equally disorienting, and when taken to its furthest extreme, it feels like living in an alternate universe."

The first two episodes of "Testing Dunleavy-Grove" are available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Home, Alexa, and all other platforms you find your podcasts. New episodes released every Wednesday through Dec. 16.

Follow "Fast Radio Burst!" on Facebook & Instagram, or visit our website at www.fastradioburstpodcast.com for more information.

