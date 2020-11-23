NY Theater Artists Release New Podcast For Audio Plays, FAST RADIO BURST!
"Fast Radio Burst!" combines a love for the traditional medium of old radio drama and popular science.
Invested in finding new ways to create theater during COVID-19 lockdown, playwright Jonathan O'Neill (University of Edinburgh) has formed "Fast Radio Burst!," a podcast for contemporary audio plays presented in classic form. Including series and one-off episodes, "Fast Radio Burst!" combines a love for the traditional medium of old radio drama and popular science to beam stories "from across the universe" straight to its listeners.
The debut release of "Fast Radio Burst!" is O'Neill's 10-episode audio play "Testing Dunleavy-Grove."
Amy Grove's influencer empire has fallen. Forced to move back to her hometown, she discovers it holds every hallmark of a happy life: a best friend, an old flame, a new suitor and a Harvest Festival to boot. Great Pines is perfect - or, it should be. So why does it feel so artificial? As she stares down the horrors of her love life, Amy must decide what's real and what's fake, and what it means for her happiness.
Directed by Brian Eckert (Two River Theater; NYU), the play's creative team is made up of New York-based theater artists; audio producer Jimmy Mura and sound designer Renee Yeong. The production manager is Cara Kienitz.
Voice cast includes Mateo Correa, Sinclair Daniel, Charles Hurtt, Charlie Manoukian, Shannon Morrall, and Maggie Agnes Tully, with Olivia Cade and Kamal Sehrawy.
"It's been a source of light for us all to be creating together and connecting again. As funny as it is to say, forced contact is something so many artists have been missing right now. So this project feels very apropos," says director Brian Eckert. "Amy leaves New York under less than ideal circumstances and must make peace with a newly stitched-together life in her hometown. As has been my personal experience since March, this massive shift provides surprising comfort and new perspective to Amy. But also like for so many of us, the shift is equally disorienting, and when taken to its furthest extreme, it feels like living in an alternate universe."
The first two episodes of "Testing Dunleavy-Grove" are available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Home, Alexa, and all other platforms you find your podcasts. New episodes released every Wednesday through Dec. 16.
Follow "Fast Radio Burst!" on Facebook & Instagram, or visit our website at www.fastradioburstpodcast.com for more information.
More Hot Stories For You
-
John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask Respond to HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Casting Controversy, Saying Anyone Should Be Allowed to Play the Role
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Sydney season of Hedwig and the Angry Inch has been postponed following controversy surrounding the casting ...
Kirstin Maldonado Joins Broadway-Aimed CHILDREN OF EDEN
GRAMMY Award winning artist of Pentatonix and Broadway star, Kirstin Maldonado, will be joining the much anticipated Children of Eden production, sche...
VIDEO: Meryl Streep Raps in 'Wear Your Crown' From THE PROM
The original song 'Wear Your Crown' from the upcoming film adaptation of The Prom has been released!...
Broadway's Alex Weisman Undergoes Surgery After Being Punched in a Subway Station
Broadway actor Alex Weisman was injured after being punched by a man in a Manhattan subway station. Weisman had to undergo laser eye surgery after bei...
Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN and COME FROM AWAY Will Perform on Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
BroadwayWorld has learned that two Broadway casts will perform on the 60th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS. Dear Evan Hansen will perform 'You W...
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Begins Performances in Taiwan With An Audience of Over 5000
The cast of The Phantom of the Opera has completed a 14-day quarantine and begun performances in Taiwan on November 19 at Taipei Arena....