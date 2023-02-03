NEW TRICKS STORYTELLING Comes to Astoria This Weekend

Q.E.D Astoria and producer Adrianne Frost present NEW TRICKS STORYTELLING this Saturday February 4th at 7:30pm

NEW TRICKS STORYTELLING show boasts some of New York's top storytellers, actors, and comedians, all 40 years old or more, gathered to tell theme-based personal stories. The recurring show's producer and host is storyteller extraordinaire Adrianne Frost, whose credits include The Moth Story Slam Champion, Awkward Teenage Years, The Mosquito, Rejected, VH-1's Best Week Ever, Late Night with Conan O'Brien.

The theme of the night is First Love. The evening's acclaimed performers are; Tracey Starin (The Volume Knob Podcast, Story Collider, RISK!), Mary Dimino (PBS, FringeNYC Best Solo Show Winner, Comedy Central), William Mullin (The Mosquito Host, Tiny Beautiful Things & The Drag at Provincetown Theater), Jason Catalano (UCB, Law & Order SVU, Bomb-itty of Errors), Bridget Knapp (Monkeys Love Clowns, Shhhhh!, Grandma's Basket), Bob Makarowski (UCB, Magnet Theater, Delusional Housewives of New Jersey), and a performance by your award-winning host Adrianne Frost who calls the night "delicious storytelling by a pack of old dogs, this show proves that good storytelling knows no age!"