NBC's Robert Greenblatt Makes Contribution to EdTA's JumpStart Theatre Program

Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of NBC has made a generous donation to the Educational Theatre Association's JumpStart Theatre program. This was announced at the Thespians Go Hollywood benefit cabaret in Los Angeles.

This initiative's mission is to create musical theatre programs in schools lacking in that department, providing non-theatre teachers with the skills and resources to produce a musical.

JumpStart was developed in partnership with Music Theater International and iTheatrics. Greenblatt's contribution allows the initiative to have the resources to make a national impact, moving next to St. Louis and San Diego.

In addition the Greenblatt's donation, the program also received a grant from the Shubert Foundation.

For more information on EdTA, visit SchoolTheatre.org.





