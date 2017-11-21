NBC Orders Season 3 of Kristen Bell-Led Comedy THE GOOD PLACE

This news is heaven sent! NBC has renewed its comedy THE GOOD PLACE for a season three, as reported by Deadline. The season will have 13 episodes, just like its previous two go-arounds. The series has been receiving serious critic acclaim as well as strong ratings, resulting in the third season extension.

THE GOOD PLACE is one of three NBC shows that have received an early renewal. WILL AND GRACE and THIS IS US have both gotten this special treatment, with THIS IS US being renewed for a second and third season on the same day.

Actress and singer Kristen Bell is known for voicing and singing the role of Princess Anna in Disney's FROZEN, which she will reprise in the upcoming Frozen 2. Bell made her Broadway debut in 2001's THE ADVENTURES OF Tom Sawyer. She starred in the 2002 revival of THE CRUCIBLE.

About THE GOOD PLACE: From executive producer Michael Schur (BROOKLYN NINE-NINE, PARKS AND RECREATION and MASTER OF NONE) comes a smart, unique new comedy about what makes a good person. The show follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell, HOUSE OF LIES, VERONICA MARS), an ordinary woman who enters the afterlife, and thanks to some kind of error, is sent to THE GOOD PLACE instead of the Bad Place, which is definitely where she belongs. While hiding in plain sight from Michael (Ted Danson, CSI, CHEERS), the wise architect of THE GOOD PLACE (who doesn't know he's made a mistake), she's determined to shed her old way of living and discover the awesome (or at least the pretty good) person within.

Helping Eleanor navigate her new surroundings is Chidi (William Jackson Harper, PATERSON), her kind, open-hearted "soul mate" who sees the good in people but finds himself facing quite a dilemma; her seemingly perfect new neighbors, Tahani (Jameela Jamil, PLAYING IT STRAIGHT) and Jianyu (Manny Jacinto, THE ROMEO SECTION); and Janet (D'Arcy Carden, BROAD CITY), the go-to source for any and all information in the Good Place.

THE GOOD PLACE returns on NBC January 4 at 8:30pm.

