NALAC Grantee DIEZ Collective to Present Comunidad Event At Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Company

DIEZ is excited to host its inaugural DIEZTINATION Event on Monday, October 14th, 2024, (Indigenous People's Day) from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Company.

This dynamic storytelling event is a can't miss opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the power of Latine voices. As a part of National Hispanic Heritage Month, this convening will host a series of 3 interactive writing workshops and live readings featuring the DIEZ Collective Playwrights, providing a space to celebrate our cultural traditions. Enjoy delicious snacks and refreshments while participating in these exciting activities!

With the generous grant support from NALAC, this event is free to the community. No prior playwriting experience is necessary, all levels of experience are encouraged to come. Attendees can participate part of the day or join us for the entirety of events scheduled via our Airtable link.

Our 3 interactive writing workshops will explore:

Workshop 1: Waking up Our Cultural Journey (Led by Tanya, Nilsa, and Daniela)

Be ready to move around, play theatre and writing games, to get unstuck and get us connected to each other, our own stories and history. (Wear comfortable clothes)

Workshop 2: One In Two and Two In One: The Communion of Cultural Diffusion (Led by Phillip with Jaymes)

Through reverence, reimagination and research, this writing workshop navigates the connections descendants have to their ancestrally hidden figures.

Workshop Three: Writing As Your Love Language (Led by Rebbekah, Andrew, and Adrian)

Exploring love as a source for generative creativity, participants will draw from the ideas of loving self, loving the other and loving the world as source to create poetry, and develop ideas for solo, long form, or short plays that reflect our connections to each other.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 14th, 2024 (Indigenous People's Day)

Time: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Company, 70 East 4th Street, Manhattan, NY

RSVP is REQUIRED: Space is limited, please your spot HERE

To learn more about the event, be sure to follow @diez.collective on social media for event updates and announcements.

About DIEZ

Representing heritages from Mexico, Peru, Cuba, Haiti, Puerto Rico, The Dominican Republic, Chile, and Costa Rica, DIEZ is a multi-hyphenate ensemble of intergenerational Latiné artists, comprising of Peggy Robles-Alvarado, Phillip Gregory Burke, Adrian Costa, Diego Lanao, Tanya Perez, Nilsa Reyna, Rebbekah Vega-Romero, Jaymes Sanchez, Daniela Thome, and Andrew Aaron Valdez, amplifying our diverse backgrounds, through the performing arts.

Our cohort first met, as the inaugural 2023 Summer Jam Fellows, now known as the Candela Fellows created by Darrel Alejandro Holnes.

As artistic agents of change, our programming demystifies the playwrights' process, allowing community members to engage intimately with the creative procedures of working artist's narratives, with the expressed hope of redefining community-minded artistry. Championing communal and pluralistic imaginative practices, we aim to leverage this pivotal theatrical moment, by distributing the equity missing in the American theatre with innovative work that curates our stories with cultural care.

*DIEZ is supported in part by the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures and is fiscally sponsored by RoblesWrites Productions*