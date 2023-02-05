Musical Theatre Melodies to Premiere The New 2022 Off-Broadway Cast Recording of Maltby & Shire's BABY

The next Musical Theatre Melodies broadcast, hosted by Rob Morrison on 96.5 FM on Tuesday, February 7 will mark the 40th anniversary year of the David Shire and Richard Maltby Jr. musical BABY from the 2022 Out of the Box Theatrics Off-Broadway cast recording starring Julia Murney, Christina Sajous, Gabrielle McClinton, Johnny Link, Liz Flemming and Robert H. Fowler with Ethan Paulini, Jewell Noel, Jorge Donoso and Marisa Kirby (prior to its general release on 13 February.)

This will be preceded by an interview with the Tony Award-winning director, lyricist and writer - Richard Maltby Jr., who will discuss the writing of the original 1983 Broadway production and the revisions made for the 2021 off-Broadway production.

The original Broadway production of Baby opened at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on 4 December 1983 where it ran for 241 performances. With music by David Shire, lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and a book by Sybille Pearson (based on a story developed with Susan Yankowitz) the production was directed by Richard Maltby Jr. and received Tony Award nominations in the categories of Best Musical, Original Score, Book of a Musical, Featured Actor and Actress, Choreography and Direction.

Out of the Box Theatrics Off-Broadway revival of Baby, with direction and choreography by Ethan Paulini, played at Theaterlab for a limited season from November 6 to December 12, 2021 and featured amongst the cast, a Lizzie who is legally blind, and a Danny who is deaf, plus a mixed race couple in the roles of Alan and Arlene and a same-sex African-American couple in the revised roles of Pam and Nicki.

The broadcast of Musical Theatre Melodies will be heard on February 7 in the US at 5 - 7 a.m. EST in New York = 2 - 4 a.m. PST Los Angeles time, and 9 - 11 p.m. EDT local Melbourne time; (= 10 a.m. - 12 noon GMT in Britain.)

For those listening in via the Internet on 96.5 Inner FM's website the webpage link for the Inner FM Web Radio player is http://right-click.com.au/rcPlayer2/index.php?c=innerfm or go to the Inner FM homepage at www.innerfm.org.au and follow the links from "Listen Live" on the top menu.

For those who are unable to tune in "live", a podcast will be available to listen to posted on the webpage at https://innerfm.org.au//shows/musical-theatre-melodies/ within 15 minutes after the conclusion of the broadcast.