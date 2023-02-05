Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Musical Theatre Melodies to Premiere The New 2022 Off-Broadway Cast Recording of Maltby & Shire's BABY

Musical Theatre Melodies to Premiere The New 2022 Off-Broadway Cast Recording of Maltby & Shire's BABY

The album will premiere on Tuesday, February 7.

Feb. 05, 2023  

The next Musical Theatre Melodies broadcast, hosted by Rob Morrison on 96.5 FM on Tuesday, February 7 will mark the 40th anniversary year of the David Shire and Richard Maltby Jr. musical BABY from the 2022 Out of the Box Theatrics Off-Broadway cast recording starring Julia Murney, Christina Sajous, Gabrielle McClinton, Johnny Link, Liz Flemming and Robert H. Fowler with Ethan Paulini, Jewell Noel, Jorge Donoso and Marisa Kirby (prior to its general release on 13 February.)

This will be preceded by an interview with the Tony Award-winning director, lyricist and writer - Richard Maltby Jr., who will discuss the writing of the original 1983 Broadway production and the revisions made for the 2021 off-Broadway production.

The original Broadway production of Baby opened at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on 4 December 1983 where it ran for 241 performances. With music by David Shire, lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and a book by Sybille Pearson (based on a story developed with Susan Yankowitz) the production was directed by Richard Maltby Jr. and received Tony Award nominations in the categories of Best Musical, Original Score, Book of a Musical, Featured Actor and Actress, Choreography and Direction.

Out of the Box Theatrics Off-Broadway revival of Baby, with direction and choreography by Ethan Paulini, played at Theaterlab for a limited season from November 6 to December 12, 2021 and featured amongst the cast, a Lizzie who is legally blind, and a Danny who is deaf, plus a mixed race couple in the roles of Alan and Arlene and a same-sex African-American couple in the revised roles of Pam and Nicki.

The broadcast of Musical Theatre Melodies will be heard on February 7 in the US at 5 - 7 a.m. EST in New York = 2 - 4 a.m. PST Los Angeles time, and 9 - 11 p.m. EDT local Melbourne time; (= 10 a.m. - 12 noon GMT in Britain.)

For those listening in via the Internet on 96.5 Inner FM's website the webpage link for the Inner FM Web Radio player is http://right-click.com.au/rcPlayer2/index.php?c=innerfm or go to the Inner FM homepage at www.innerfm.org.au and follow the links from "Listen Live" on the top menu.

For those who are unable to tune in "live", a podcast will be available to listen to posted on the webpage at https://innerfm.org.au//shows/musical-theatre-melodies/ within 15 minutes after the conclusion of the broadcast.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
VIDEO: Stephanie J. Block Sings As If We Never Said Goodbye at the Kennedy Center Photo
VIDEO: Stephanie J. Block Sings 'As If We Never Said Goodbye' at the Kennedy Center
Watch Stephanie J. Block perform 'As If We Never Said Goodbye' in the Kennedy Center Broadway Center Stage production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard. 
Review: SUNSET BOULEVARD at Eisenhower Theatre at The Kennedy Center Photo
Review: SUNSET BOULEVARD at Eisenhower Theatre at The Kennedy Center
Tony award winner Stephanie J. Block brings real Broadway star power to Sunset Boulevard, the latest installment of the Kennedy Center's Broadway Center Stage series, currently playing in the Eisenhower Theatre through February 8th.
VIDEO: ROOM Releases Trailer Featuring Adrienne Warren Photo
VIDEO: ROOM Releases Trailer Featuring Adrienne Warren
Watch the new trailer of ROOM on Broadway featuring Tony Award-winner Adrienne Warren.
VIDEO: Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Talk New Film THEATER CAMP on PBS NewsHour Photo
VIDEO: Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Talk New Film THEATER CAMP on PBS NewsHour
Watch Ben Platt and Noah Galvin discuss their engagement and new film Theatre Camp with PBS NewsHour.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A CHORUS LINE Starring Drew Lachey at Cincinnati Playhouse in the ParkPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A CHORUS LINE Starring Drew Lachey at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
February 5, 2023

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park will be a singular sensation this spring with the opening of Moe and Jack's Place - The Rouse Theatre and an all-new production of A Chorus Line. Previews are set to begin on Saturday, March 11 with an official opening scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2023. Check out photos from the first rehearsal here!
Tony Nominee Charles Kimbrough Passes Away at 86Tony Nominee Charles Kimbrough Passes Away at 86
February 5, 2023

According to various sources, Tony-nominated actor Charles Kimbrough passed away in Culver City, California on January 11th at the age of 86. 
Listen to the 2023 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater AlbumListen to the 2023 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
February 5, 2023

As BroadwayWorld reported in November, six new recordings have earned nominations for Best Musical Theatre Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards, including Caroline, Or Change, Into The Woods, MJ The Musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Six: Live On Opening Night, and A Strange Loop. Take a listen to all six of the nominated albums!
TAKE ME OUT Plays Final Broadway PerformanceTAKE ME OUT Plays Final Broadway Performance
February 5, 2023

Take Me Out officially concludes its Broadway run today after 17 previews and 99 regular performances.
VIDEO: ROOM Releases Trailer Featuring Adrienne WarrenVIDEO: ROOM Releases Trailer Featuring Adrienne Warren
February 4, 2023

Watch the new trailer of ROOM on Broadway featuring Tony Award-winner Adrienne Warren.
share