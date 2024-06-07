Musical Theatre Factory to Present A Summer Roundtable Concert Featuring Emerging Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York, NY Musical Theatre Factory will present its upcoming Roundtable Concert, an innovative showcase featuring a vibrant lineup of our dedicated Roundtable emerging artists. This special event will be held on June 10th at Red Eye NY, and is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of musical talent and collaborative spirit.

The concert will feature performances by an exceptional group of artists: Matthew Martinez, Lalit Sritara, Hannah Bakke, Wren Died, and Sam Kaplan. These artists represent the diverse voices and rich talents that MTF fosters within the musical theatre community. Each performer will bring their unique musical styles and stories to the stage, offering audiences an evening of captivating performances and groundbreaking artistry.

Hosting the evening will be Cheyenne Myrie, esteemed moderator of MTF's POC Roundtable. Cheyenne's leadership and insightful dialogue in Roundtables are pivotal to framing the conversations that inspire and challenge both artists and audiences alike.

"The Roundtable Concert honors the artists who have shown up month after month in community with one another to continue developing their original works alongside each other," said Andrea Negrete, Community Manager of Musical Theatre Factory. "We are excited to provide a platform for these generative artists to showcase their work as they ideate on the evolution of their artistic practice."

What is an MTF Roundtable? MTF Roundtables welcome musical theatre artists at every phase of their development. These affinity- and accountability-focused monthly writer's groups invite the broader musical theatre community to share works in progress in a supportive, collaborative environment. Roundtables serve as commitment-free drop-in spaces where artists can share work in development, bare witness to artists' developmental process, and receive and offer feedback crucial for developing new works. All Roundtables are facilitated by professionals in the field who are dismantling oppressive ideologies toward collective liberation. This is a great entry point into the broader MTF community, where you can also learn about other Assembly Line programs and opportunities.

Tickets for the Roundtable Concert are available now. We invite all to join us for this extraordinary evening of musical exploration and to support the new wave of artists shaping the future of theater. For more information about the Roundtable Concert and to purchase tickets, please visit www.mtf.nyc.