Musical Theatre Factory is Launching Digital Programming With TUNE IN TUESDAYS
Musical Theatre Factory (MTF) is launching online programming to continue providing the community of makers and lovers of musical theatre with spaces to gather, create, and inspire. Programming begins on Tuesday April 14, 8pm with TUNE IN TUESDAYS - a series of live streamed concerts, starting with Troy Anthony and Friends, with never before released footage of the sold out Joe's Pub concert centered on celebration.
In the coming weeks, MTF will add Monday, Tuesday, and Friday (or M,T,F) programming including MEET MONDAYS for People Of Color Roundtables, Women/Trans/Gender Non-Conforming Roundtables, TUNE IN TUESDAYS, concerts - with Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), MTF Founding Artistic Director Shakina Nayfack (Transparent, Manifest Pussy), Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar (Beau) on the line up, and FAM FRIDAYS with Salons and other gatherings.
Links to all forthcoming events will be continually updated on MTF's Facebook Page.
Mei Ann Teo, Producing Artistic Director at MTF says, "During this time of immense fear, uncertainty and isolation, we continue to build ways of gathering to form resilience, spark light, and envision the future. We bring you our series of live streamed life affirming concerts, starting with Troy - whose music makes a celebratory space of joy and inspiration, which is rare and necessary in this moment. We offer this space to all."
MTF will stream the concert as a YouTube Premiere at 8PM EST on April 14, 2020. In addition, Troy will host a live pre- and post- show party on MTF's instagram account. Starting at 7:50 Troy will go live to welcome viewers and host a short pre-show conversation with special guests. When the concert video ends at approximately 9:15PM, Troy will conclude the evening with a post-show live encore back on MTF's Instagram.
Link to the Troy Anthony and Friends Facebook event can be found here..
Viewers wishing to participate in the pre- and post- show experience can follow @MTFmusicals on Instagram.
MTF's TUNE IN series will continue with rebroadcasts of the following concerts, all filmed live at Joe's Pub. All streams will begin at 8PM EST with the live pre-show beginning at 7:50PM:
April 14, 2020: Troy Anthony presents Troy Anthony and Friends
April 21, 2020: Shakina Nayfack presents Manifest Pussy
May 5, 2020: Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar present Beau in Concert
May 19, 2020: Michael R. Jackson presents The 37th Annual Michael R. Jackson Talk & Sing
And more to come!
Photo Credit: Mari Uchida
