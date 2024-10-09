Musical Theatre Factory Launches New Workshop Series With Mutual Aid-Inspired Model

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Musical Theatre Factory has announced the launch of its new workshop series, designed to empower community members by providing skill-building opportunities while fostering collaboration and mutual support.

The series kicks off with The Power of Pitch Decks and Persuasion led by acclaimed director and producer Adrian Alea, offering a comprehensive deep dive into crafting and presenting impactful pitch decks.

In keeping with MTF's values of inclusivity and community-driven support, our workshops operate on a mutual aid-inspired model. Facilitators earn 30% of gross revenue, while MTF handles all logistical aspects, allowing facilitators to focus on delivering valuable content. This model aims to meet the needs of our artistic community, encouraging collaboration and making resources accessible.

At MTF, we are deeply invested in the holistic care of our artists. We began energized by volunteer support, and have since shifted towards a mutual-aid inspired financial model, ensuring that all artists contributing to almost all of our programs are compensated for their work. This new workshop series is an extension of that continued effort, providing education and skill-sharing opportunities while giving community members with specialized expertise the chance to get paid for sharing their knowledge. It's our way of ensuring that artists are not only supported creatively but also financially.

Workshop Details:

The Power of Pitch Decks and Persuasion

Facilitator: Adrian Alea

Dates: October 21st, 2024

Location: Online

Registration: Tickets available at https://mtfnyc.kindful.com/e/the-power-of-the-pitch-deck-and-persuasion