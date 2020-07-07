Museum of Art and Design Presents DISORDO VIRTUTUM
Making its world premiere, Disordo Virtutum is an online performance by Ethan Philbrick for six remote vocalists, a cello, and recorded sound that uses the twelfth-century mystic, philosopher, and composer Hildegard von Bingen's morality play Ordo Virtutum (Order of the Virtues) as a blueprint for reckoning with the moral imperatives of our time.
In von Bingen's masterpiece of medieval music, the devil and seventeen personified virtues fight over the fate of a fallen soul. Each of the virtues gets a solo before Chastity crushes the devil's head under her foot. In Disordo Virtutum, the virtues have been reimagined for our current moment-Underlying Condition, Distance, Riot, Planning, and Abolition-with the audience occupying the position of both the fallen soul and the devil.
The performance has been conceived especially for an intimate audience of just 20 over Zoom, with the expectation that participants will keep their cameras on and participate in small, but important, ways.
A morality play for modern times, Disordo Virtutum is ultimately a hopeful meditation on what it might mean to live a moral life.
If you are a Trustee, Patron, or Luminaries member, please contact Catherine Farrell at catherine.farrell@madmuseum.org to receive instructions for joining this program.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tony-Nominated Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Dies at 41
BroadwayWorld is very sad to report that actor Nick Cordero died this morning at 41 years of age at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles after 91 days in the h...
HAMILTON Film Ineligible for Oscars; Emmy Consideration Possible
Despite its hugely popular launch on Disney+ this weekend, the film of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton will not be eligible for consideration at the Aca...
VIDEO: HAMILTON Musicians Perform 'Stars and Stripes Forever'
In a special 4th of July edition of Saturday Night on Broadway, Kurt Crowley, Alex Lacamoire, and more created a special performance of 'Stars and Str...
Actors' Equity Approves First Two Theaters to Resume Performances Since Industry Suspension in March
Actors' Equity Association has announced that it has approved two Massachusetts theaters to resume performances in the coming months....
Social Media Remembrances: Broadway and Hollywood Stars Mourn the Passing of Nick Cordero
Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was incredibly saddened to report that Nick Cordero died at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 d...
VIDEO: The NEXT ON STAGE Winners Announced
We're announcing the winners of our first-ever Next on Stage singing competition! Who will win? Tune in to find out!...