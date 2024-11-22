Museum Of Jewish Heritage Presents A SWEET YEAR Book Talk And Cooking Demonstration With Joan Nathan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In preparation for Hanukkah, The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust will present “A Sweet Year” Book Talk and Cooking Demonstration with Joan Nathan on Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 12:00 PM. Known as the “Queen of American Jewish Cooking,” Nathan will lead a discussion and live cooking demonstration of her updated book – an opportunity for attendees to get delicious tips before the annual holiday.

In “A Sweet Year,” Nathan revisits the joy and spirit of Jewish holiday cooking, bringing recipes and traditions to new generations. This updated edition includes treasured family recipes, new dishes, and personal essays that highlight Nathan's deep understanding of Jewish culture and cuisine. The book also offers a glimpse into her family's unique holiday celebrations and contains guides on crafting items like challah covers and candlesticks, enhancing the sensory experience of each holiday. During the event, Nathan will prepare her beloved recipe for apple latkes, a perfect treat for the Hanukkah season, and engage in a conversation moderated by Stephanie Butnick.

“Through her recipes, Joan shares not only flavors but the cultural significance of Jewish traditions, encouraging us all to connect with our heritage, ” said Jack Kliger, President and CEO of the Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust. “This event will perfectly capture the warmth and togetherness of the Jewish holidays, embodying our commitment to preserving Jewish culture and history through interactive experiences.”

Join the Museum for a delightful afternoon of cooking, storytelling, and inspiration that brings people of all ages together around the holiday table. The event is free, but registration is required. A $10 suggested donation supports the Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust's mission of presenting engaging programs like this one.

For more information or to register for this event, please visit https://mjhnyc.org/events/sweet-new-year/.

About The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is New York's contribution to the global responsibility to Never Forget. Opened in 1997, the Museum is committed to the crucial mission of educating diverse visitors about Jewish life before, during, and after the Holocaust.

The Museum plays a leading role in Holocaust education in New York City and the tri-state area, serving many thousands of school children each year, with initiatives such as its Holocaust Educator School Partnership Program, professional development opportunities, its Speakers Bureau which enables conversations with survivors, and the creation of tools and resources such as the newly released Antisemitism FAQ Educator Resource to support educators in teaching about both historical and contemporary antisemitism.

The Museum's current offerings include Courage to Act: Rescue in Denmark, an exhibition about the extraordinary rescue of Denmark's Jewish population in 1943, a story of mutual aid and communal upstanding in difficult times for visitors aged 9 and up; The Holocaust: What Hate Can Do, a major exhibition offering a timely and expansive presentation of Holocaust history, on view in the main galleries; and Speaking Up! Confronting Hate Speech, a new exhibition which illustrates the prevalence of identity-based violence today, detailing the historical lessons of genocide and current examples of today's pressing dangers to teach visitors about the connection between words and mass atrocities.

The Museum of Jewish Heritage maintains the Peter & Mary Kalikow Jewish Genealogy Resource Center, a collection of almost 40,000 artifacts, photographs, documentary films, and survivor testimonies, and contains classrooms, a 375-seat theater (Edmond J. Safra Hall), special exhibition galleries, and a memorial art installation, Garden of Stones, designed by internationally acclaimed sculptor Andy Goldsworthy. The Museum also hosts LOX at Café Bergson an OU-certified café serving eastern European specialties.

Each year, the Museum presents over 100 public programs, connecting our community in person and virtually through lectures, book talks, concerts, and more. For more info visit: http://mjhnyc.org/events. The Museum receives general operating support from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and New York State Council on the Arts. For more information, visit mjhnyc.org.