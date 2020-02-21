Museum Of Arts & Design Previews New Exhibition '45 Stories In Jewelry'

The Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) had a private opening of their new exhibition, 45 Stories in Jewelry: 1947 to Now on February 12th. Artists, curators, and collectors were invited to preview MAD's unique, world-class collection of studio and contemporary art jewelry. Selected by an advisory committee to represent significant developments in art jewelry since the mid-century, 45 Stories in Jewelry showcases jewelry artists for whom anything can serve as inspiration-from a material or found object to the pressing social and political issues of our time. In 2008, MAD created a dedicated jewelry gallery with forty-five open storage drawers. 45 Stories in Jewelry debuts the redesign of these drawers, contextualizing the work within history to deepen viewers' understanding of the field.

Christopher Scoates, the museum's Nanette L. Laitman Director said at the reception, "The Museum of Arts and Design has a great track record of experimental exhibitions, and I look forward to building upon its rich history of craft, art, and design. With its dedicated staff and board, I know we can position ourselves as a leading museum in the 21st century." He introduced Michele Cohen, Museum Chair, who was met with applause as she shared her excitement about 45 Stories in Jewelry: "I love that jewelry has the ability to transcend time, culture, and gender. I am honored to be associated with the only American museum to have a permanent space committed to showcasing its permanent jewelry collection along with contemporary innovators." Barbara Gifford, MAD curator charged with jewelry selection added, "I hope this exhibition may give emerging artists the confidence to explore what is inside of them and express it through their chosen art medium, no matter the subject matter."

Guests included MAD board members Jerome Chazen, Marsy Mittlemann, Linda Plattus, and Chairman Emerita Barbara Tober, as well as Hope Byer, Oded Halahmy, LaVon Kellner, Susan Grant Lewin, Aimee Maroney, Janis Gardner Cecil, Lauren La Puma, Melissa Gottesman, Tina Livanos, and Kay Unger. Other notable guests included MAD's LOOT curator Bryna Pomp, founder of Gem X NYC Jewelry club Jamison Lin, and fashion designer Anna Sui, who's own exhibit, The World of Anna Sui, continues at MAD through February 23rd.

MAD will continue its celebration of jewelry with the 20th edition of LOOT: MAD About Jewelry on April 20th. LOOT is a week-long show and sale where collectors and jewelry enthusiasts can meet more than 50 creators of spectacular wearable art, learn about their inspiration and processes, and take home their one-of-a-kind works of contemporary art jewelry. The event will include a VIP preview and dinner on April 20th. The dinner will honor Stellene Volandes, Editor-in-Chief of Town & Country. This season of jewelry will also include the seventh edition of RE:FINE on May 14th. The Store at Mad will present a curated selection of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and more from artists who offer a refreshing alternative to the conventional world of fine jewelry. The official opening will be preceded by a press preview on May 13th.

MAD champions contemporary makers across creative fields and presents the work of artists, designers, and artisans who apply the highest level of ingenuity and skill. Today, the Museum's curatorial program builds upon a rich history of exhibitions that emphasize a cross-disciplinary approach to art and design, and reveals the workmanship behind the objects and environments that shape our everyday lives.





