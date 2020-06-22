Multi-Instrumentalist and Producer Etienne Stadwijk Releases a Powerful Response to the Current Social Climate
Keyboard Player and producer Etienne Stadwijk has released a powerful and moving song "Then Why?!" as a commentary to the current social climate in the US and around the world. "Then Why?!" is a statement piece that is accompanied by a hard hitting and emotionally raw video that depicts some of history's worst acts against humanity, in an attempt to illustrate how we have arrived at this point. The message behind the song also offers a suggestion for a better way forward.
Of why he created "Then Why?!" Etienne says, "Injustice of any kind is something that affects me deeply on many levels. This song not only attempts to verbalize the pain and suffering that so many have had to endure for so long because of this injustice, but it also suggests tolerance as a way past it. Let's all try to be more tolerant of one another. Without tolerance there will NEVER be equality!".
Etienne is a New York based graduate of the Berklee College of Music, who divides his time between recording, producing and performing live in New York and around the world. Credits include: Paul Simon, Maxwell, Marcus Miller, Richard Bona, Nona Hendryx, Harry Belafonte, and many others.
For more information visit: http://etiennestadwijk.com
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Disney+ has shared a first look Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in the Hamilton film, coming to the streamer on July 3!... (read more)
Betty Buckley Calls on Andrew Lloyd Webber to Take Legal Action Against the Trump Campaign For Using 'Memory' From CATS at Rallies
Betty Buckley is calling on Andrew Lloyd Webber to send a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign, as the song 'Memory' from Cats continues to b... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For HAMILTON on Disney+
The official trailer has dropped for the upcoming Hamilton film, coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
VIDEO: SIX, HEATHERS, COME FROM AWAY, and More Perform at Virtual West End Live
This year's virtual West End Live is underway! The first highlights programme features performances from Six, Wicked, Heathers, The Lion King, Bat Out... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Update on Nick Cordero's Health and Celebrates Their First In-Person Visit
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero, as well as the good news that she is finally able to have in-person visits with... (read more)
VIDEO: HAMILTON Releases Tribute In Honor of Juneteenth
Hamilton has released a video tribute in honor of Juneteenth. ... (read more)