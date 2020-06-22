Multi-Instrumentalist and Producer Etienne Stadwijk Releases a Powerful Response to the Current Social Climate

Keyboard Player and producer Etienne Stadwijk has released a powerful and moving song "Then Why?!" as a commentary to the current social climate in the US and around the world. "Then Why?!" is a statement piece that is accompanied by a hard hitting and emotionally raw video that depicts some of history's worst acts against humanity, in an attempt to illustrate how we have arrived at this point. The message behind the song also offers a suggestion for a better way forward.

Of why he created "Then Why?!" Etienne says, "Injustice of any kind is something that affects me deeply on many levels. This song not only attempts to verbalize the pain and suffering that so many have had to endure for so long because of this injustice, but it also suggests tolerance as a way past it. Let's all try to be more tolerant of one another. Without tolerance there will NEVER be equality!".

Etienne is a New York based graduate of the Berklee College of Music, who divides his time between recording, producing and performing live in New York and around the world. Credits include: Paul Simon, Maxwell, Marcus Miller, Richard Bona, Nona Hendryx, Harry Belafonte, and many others.

For more information visit: http://etiennestadwijk.com

