Video: THE LOST BOYS Stars LJ Benet, Ali Louis Bourzgui, and More Stop by THE VIEW





The cast of Broadway's The Lost Boys visited The View this week to reflect on the musical's Tony Award-winning season and perform a medley of songs from the hit production. Watch both videos below.

During the interview, LJ Benet and Ali Louis Bourzgui discussed the show's historic awards season after The Lost Boys received a leading 12 Tony Award nominations and ultimately won four awards.

The company also performed a musical medley featuring LJ Benet, Ali Louis Bourzgui, and members of the Broadway cast.

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden, The Lost Boys features a book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, with choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant. The musical is currently playing at the Palace Theatre, where tickets are on sale through March 7, 2027. A North American tour is scheduled to launch in spring 2028 at Cleveland's Playhouse Square.

Based on the cult classic film, The Lost Boys follows Lucy and her two teenage sons as they relocate to a seemingly idyllic California beach town, only to discover a terrifying secret lurking beneath its sunny exterior. As Michael becomes drawn to a charismatic gang of bikers, his younger brother Sam uncovers the truth about the mysterious newcomers.

The musical won four Tony Awards, including Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Shoshana Bean, Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Ali Louis Bourzgui, Best Scenic Design of a Musical for Dane Laffrey, and Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Michael Arden and Jen Schriever. The production has also received honors from the Theatre Fans' Choice Awards, Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, the Clarence Derwent Award, the Theatre World Awards, the Outer Critics Circle Awards, and the Drama Desk Awards.

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