Morrison Hotel Gallery Sizzles With SUMMER ISSUE

Opening August 11, 2021, Morrison Hotel Gallery's Summer Issue provides a fresh look at resplendent creatures of a first order yesteryear when rock stars and supermodels cavorted in sun-kissed splendor like Greco-Roman idols.

A fine art form only touched on by the late, great Ella Fitzgerald, these are the masters of easy living captured on candid camera by renowned photographers Bill Bernstein, Pattie Boyd, Michael Cooper, Henry Diltz, Arthur Elgort, Paul Ferrara, David Gahr, Lynn Goldsmith, Jamie Hince, John R. Hamilton, George Hoyningen-Huene, Art Kane, Lisa Law, Ken Regan, Arnaud de Rosnay, Al Satterwhite, Chris Stein, Dave Stewart, Chris von Wangenheim and Guy Webster, among others.

Flocking to picturesque beaches and far-off memories of a time when St. Tropez sizzled, Morrison Hotel Galley invite you to dive into cool visions of sun-washed splendor with Summer Issue, now on view at morrisonhotelgallery.com with select works on view at the NYC and LA MHG locations.

To enjoy Summer Issue and take a summertime trip through Morrison Hotel Gallery's other collections, visit www.morrisonhotelgallery.com or stop by in person.