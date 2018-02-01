More Time for Tickets! TKTSÂ Lincoln Center Will Now Stay Open 7 Days a Week

TDF, the not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, announces that due to popular demand their indoor TKTS Lincoln Center discount booth located at the Zucker Box Office in Lincoln Center's David Rubenstein Atrium (61 West 62nd Street between Broadway and Columbus Avenue), will now be open seven days a week starting Monday, February 5. Additionally, theatre lovers will have more opportunities to purchase tickets to matinee performances at this location. Matinee performance tickets will now be available on the day of the performance in addition to the day prior to the performance. (Currently, the booth was only open Tuesday - Sunday and matinee tickets were sold only on the day before performance). So, as of Monday, February 5, TKTS Lincoln Center patrons may purchase tickets to same-day matinee and evening and next-day matinee performances at discounts of up to 50% off for Broadway, Off Broadway and Lincoln Center performances.

TKTS Lincoln Center hours: Monday through Saturday from 12 Noon to 7pm; and Sundays form 12 Noon to 5pm.

"We're excited to be able to serve a growing constituency of local residents and visitors eager to get the best prices and best locations to same-day Broadway, Off Broadway and Lincoln Center performances which are available at our newest TKTS location," said Michael Naumann, TDF's Managing Director. "We know that adding same-day matinee sales will make it easy for people to be spontaneous on a weekend, decide to see a show, stop by, and choose from the dozens that are always available."

TDF operates three other TKTS Discount Booths: TKTS Times Square (Broadway and 47th Street); TKT Seaport (Front and John Streets) andTKTS Downtown Brooklyn (in 1 MetroTech Center). Shows available for sale can be seen in real-time through the TKTS app or online at: www.tdf.org/tktslive. For hours and TKTS tips, go to: www.tdf.org/tkts.

TKTS opened for business in Duffy Square on June 25, 1973, and quickly became a mecca for theatergoers from all over the world. Making theater affordable with same-day discount tickets and providing an urban fellowship of theater lovers on Duffy Square (47th Street and Broadway) has helped turn TKTS into one of New York City's most photographed landmarks. The current TKTS Booth, housed under red glass steps, opened in 2008 and has garnered over a dozen international design awards. The glowing red staircase above TKTS became the first public space in Times Square, and it quickly became a popular respite for locals and visitors 365 days a year. With satellite TKTS Booths in Downtown Brooklyn, South Street Seaport and Lincoln Center, TKTS has distributed over 65 million tickets to Broadway and Off Broadway productions. These admissions represent over $2.4 billion in revenue from these same-day sales to thousands of stage productions. The small per-ticket service charge (currently $5.00 per ticket) is used to operate the booths and to help fund TDF's myriad of education, access, and service programs. The free TKTS app for iOS and Android devices shows in real time what's available for sale at the TKTS Booths.

Now in its 50th year of service, TDF is a not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. TDF's mission is to sustain live theatre and dance by engaging and cultivating a broad and diverse audience and eliminating barriers to attendance.

TDF fulfills its mission with a variety of programs that expand access, cultivate communities, and support the makers of the performing arts. Best known for its theatre going programs (including the TKTS Discount Booths and TDF Membership Program), net revenue generated by TKTS helps support TDF's accessibility (including open captioned, audio described and Autism Friendly performances), school (serving over 10,000 New York City students annually), community engagement and information programs - as well as the TDF Costume Collection Rental and Research Programs - and have introduced millions of people to the theatre and helped make the unique experience of theatre available to everyone.

TDF envisions a world where the transformative experience of attending live theatre and dance is essential, relevant, accessible and inspirational. To learn more about TDF, go to: www.tdf.org.





