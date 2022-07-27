Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MoMA Announces The Modern Mondays 2022-23 Season

This year's line-up includes in-person appearances from artists and filmmakers across generations and representing the breadth of moving-image practices today.

Jul. 27, 2022  
The Museum of Modern Art's Modern Mondays series, which celebrates moving-image experimentation and innovation, returns beginning September 12 and continuing through May 2023. This year's line-up includes in-person appearances from artists and filmmakers across generations and representing the breadth of moving-image practices today: Wolfgang Tillmans, Adam Khalil and Bailey Sweitzer, Moyra Davey, Fox Maxy, Alfredo Jaar, Simon Liu, Linda Goode Bryant, and Yuri Ancarani. Modern Mondays is organized by the Department of Film and the Department of Media and Performance, and overseen by Sophie Cavoulacos, Associate Curator, Department of Film.

This long-running screening series builds upon the legacy of MoMA's Cineprobe (1968-2002) and Video Viewpoints (1978-2002) programs, inviting artists working in film and video to present their work in an intimate setting, with each evening presenting a unique opportunity for audiences to engage in dialogue with the artists, along with curators and other guests.

Often premiering new films to New York City audiences or building on concurrent MoMA exhibitions through in-depth dialogue, Modern Mondays is a platform for both emerging artists and trailblazing figures at the forefront of the cinematic art form.



