MoMA Announces The 2022 Line-up For The Contenders
Opening the series at the Museum on November 10 is The Fabelmans (2022).
The Museum of Modern Art announces its selection of the best and boldest films of 2022 for the 15th annual edition of The Contenders, running November 10, 2022, through January 19, 2023. MoMA's annual end-of-year series offers audiences the opportunity to catch up on the year's most noteworthy films, with special presentations and post screening conversations with filmmakers and actors.
MoMA members at the Explore category and above will have early, complimentary access to tickets for The Contenders screenings, beginning two weeks before each screening date. Open access to ticket reservations begins one week prior to each screening.
Tickets can be reserved at moma.org/contenders or in person during regular Museum hours.
Opening the series at the Museum on November 10 is The Fabelmans (2022), Steven Spielberg's extremely personal film loosely based on his childhood in post-WWII Arizona, where teenage Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) navigates family dynamics and discovers the transformative power of filmmaking. The screening will be followed by a conversation with Michelle Williams, Judd Hirsch, Seth Rogen, and Gabriel LaBelle.
