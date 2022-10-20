Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MoMA Announces ED RUSCHA / NOW THEN, The Artist's Most Comprehensive Retrospective To Date

The exhibition will explore the artist’s influential career by gathering over 250 works in all media spanning 65 years.

Oct. 20, 2022  
The Museum of Modern Art has announced ED RUSCHA / NOW THEN, the most comprehensive presentation of the artist's work, and his first solo exhibition at the Museum, from September 10, 2023, through January 6, 2024, in the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Center for Special Exhibitions.

Spanning 65 years of Ed Ruscha's remarkable career and mirroring his own cross-disciplinary approach, the exhibition will feature over 250 works, produced from 1958 to the present, in various mediums-including painting, drawing, prints, film, photography, artist's books, and installation-displayed according to a loose chronology throughout the Museum's sixth-floor galleries. Alongside the artist's most acclaimed works, the exhibition will highlight lesser-known aspects of his practice, offering new perspectives on one of the most influential figures in postwar American art and stressing Ruscha's role as a keen observer of our rapidly changing world.

ED RUSCHA / NOW THEN is co-organized by MoMA and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). The exhibition is organized by Christophe Cherix, The Robert Lehman Foundation Chief Curator of Drawings and Prints, with Ana Torok, The Sue and Eugene Mercy, Jr. Assistant Curator, and Kiko Aebi, Curatorial Assistant, Department of Drawings and Prints. Following its presentation at MoMA, the exhibition will travel to LACMA, where it will be realized in association with Michael Govan, CEO and Wallis Annenberg Director, from April 7 through October 6, 2024.



