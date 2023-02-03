Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Miller Theatre's Jazz Series Presents The SEAN JONES QUARTET, March 4

The trumpeter/bandleader makes his Miller debut performing originals and standards.

Feb. 03, 2023  
Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts continues its 2022-23 Jazz series with the Sean Jones Quartet. The trumpeter/bandleader makes his Miller debut
performing originals and standards, accompanied by a quartet featuring:

Sean Jones, trumpet
Luques Curtis, bass
Orrin Evans, piano
Koleby Royston, drums

Taking place Saturday, March 4, 8PM at Miller Theatre (2960 Broadway at 116th Street). Tickets are available starting at $20; Students with valid ID starting at $10 Sean Jones

The internationally acclaimed trumpeter Sean Jones "combines artistry and virtuosity, with a sound reminiscent of vintage Freddie Hubbard and Lee Morgan yet completely modern" (JazzTimes). The former lead trumpeter of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Jones is a musical chameleon, adept in all styles and genres. He brings his quartet to the stage for his Miller debut.

Music and spirituality have always been intertwined in the artistic vision of trumpeter, bandleader, composer, educator, and activist Sean Jones. Jones sang and performed as a child with the church choir in his hometown of Warren, Ohio, and switched from playing the drums to the trumpet at the age of 10.

Jones is a musical chameleon, comfortable in any musical setting no matter the role or genre. After a six-month stint with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Wynton Marsalis offered him a permanent position as lead trumpeter of the ensemble, a post he held from 2004 until 2010. In 2015, Mr. Jones was tapped to become a member of the SFJAZZ Collective. During this time, he has managed to keep a core group of talented musicians together under his leadership, forming the foundation for groups that have produced and released eight recordings on Mack Avenue Records. His most recent is Sean Jones: Live from Jazz at the Bistro (2017).

Jones has been prominently featured in recordings and performances with many major figures in jazz, including Illinois Jacquet, Jimmy Heath, Frank Foster, Nancy Wilson, Dianne Reeves, Gerald Wilson, and Marcus Miller. He was selected by Miller, Herbie Hancock, and Wayne Shorter for their A Tribute to Miles tour in 2011. He has also performed with the Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Youngstown symphony orchestras, as well as Soulful Symphony in Baltimore and a chamber group at the Salt Bay Chamberfest.

Jones is an internationally recognized educator. He is president of the Jazz Education Network, artistic director for the NYO JAZZ Program of Carnegie Hall, and holds the Richard and Elizabeth Case Chair in Jazz Studies at The John Hopkins University's Peabody Institute. Previously, he served as chair of the brass department at Berklee College of Music in Boston.

