Miller Theatre Presents London's Renaissance Vocal Ensemble STILE ANTICO

England's exquisite Stile Antico, one of the world's most accomplished vocal ensembles, returns with a program that evokes hope and renewal.

Toward the Dawn charts a course from twilight to sunrise, echoing both the rhythms of church liturgy and the medieval experience of night, seductive and unsettling in equal measure. Experience a combination of sacred music, chansons, and madrigals by masters such as Byrd, Monteverdi, and Tallis, including the exquisite Miserere by Allegri.

Program:

Gregorio Allegri

William Byrd

Orlande de Lassus

Monteverdi

Thomas Morley/Philippe Rogier

Nico Muhly

John Sheppard

Thomas Tallis

John Taverner

John Ward

John Wilbye

Robert White

Miserere

Vigilate

Toutes les nuitz

Ecco mormorar l'onde

Laboravi in gemitu

Gentle Sleep (2015)

In manus tuas

O nata lux

Ave Dei Patris filia

Come, sable night

Draw on sweet night

Christe qui lux es et dies Artists:

Stile Antico

Stile Antico is firmly established as one of the world's most accomplished and innovative vocal ensembles. Working without a conductor, its twelve members have thrilled audiences on four continents with their fresh, vibrant and moving performances of Renaissance polyphony. Its bestselling recordings have earned accolades including the Gramophone Award for Early Music, Diapason d'or de l'année, Edison Klassiek Award, and Preis der deutschen Schallplattenkritik. The group has received three Grammy nominations, and performed live at the 60th Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

Based in London, Stile Antico has appeared at many of the world's most prestigious venues and festivals. The group enjoys a particularly close association with Wigmore Hall, and has performed at the BBC Proms, Buckingham Palace, Amsterdam Concertgebouw, the Palais des Beaux-Arts, Cité de la Musique, Luxembourg Philharmonie, and Leipzig Gewandhaus. Stile Antico is frequently invited to appear at Europe's leading festivals: highlights include the Antwerp, Bruges, Utrecht and York Early Music Festivals, the Lucerne Easter Festival, and the Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival.

Since its 2009 North American debut at the Boston Early Music Festival, Stile Antico has enjoyed frequent tours to the U.S. and Canada. The group performs regularly in Boston and New York, and has appeared at the Ravinia Festival, Washington's National Cathedral and Library of Congress, Vancouver's Chan Centre, and in concert series spanning twenty-five U.S. states. Stile Antico has also appeared in Mexico and Colombia, and in 2018 visited East Asia for the first time, performing in Korea, Macau, and Hong Kong.

Stile Antico's performances are often praised for their immediacy, expressive commitment, and their sensitive and imaginative response to text. These qualities arise from the group's collaborative working style: members rehearse and perform as chamber musicians, each contributing artistically to the musical results. The group is also noted for its compelling programming, which often draws out thematic connections between works to shine new light on Renaissance music. In addition to its core repertoire, Stile Antico has premiered works by Joanna Marsh, John McCabe, Nico Muhly, Giles Swayne, and Huw Watkins. The group's diverse range of collaborators includes Fretwork, the Folger Consort, Marino Formenti, B'Rock, Rihab Azar, and Sting.

Alongside its concert and recording work, Stile Antico is passionate about sharing its repertoire and working style with the widest possible audience, and its master classes and workshops are much in demand. As well as leading regular courses at the Dartington International Summer School, the group has been resident at Zenobia Música, and is often invited to work alongside ensembles at universities, festivals, and early music forums. The support of the charitable Stile Antico Foundation has enabled Stile Antico to expand its work with younger people, and to offer bursaries to talented young professional singers and ensembles.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw Stile Antico throw its energies into digital projects, producing a 'virtual choir' recording of Tallis' Spem in Alium, a music film to mark the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower voyage, and two series of lecture-recitals. The group also gave live-streamed concerts from Wigmore Hall and York Early Music Festival, created filmed recitals for Boston Early Music Festival, Live from London, St Martin-in-the-Fields, and Laus Polyphoniae (Antwerp), and recorded and released its first recording for Decca Classics, marking 500 years since the death of Josquin. Stile Antico celebrated the return of live audiences by touring the U.K. with its new program Toward the Dawn, and looks forward to visiting Belgium, Finland, France, Holland, Ireland, Spain and the U.S. during the 2021-22 season.

The safety of audiences, staff, and musicians is important to Miller Theatre and to Columbia University. Miller Theatre will act to protect the health and safety of all personnel by following Columbia University, New York State, and New York City guidance and policies. All Miller Theatre events this season will be 75 minutes or less with no intermission to reduce congestion in lobby areas. We have added a mobile ticketing option to provide a seamless, contact-free entry.



In order to return to Miller Theatre, audiences must:

Provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and a booster dose along with an accompanying ID

Wear a disposable surgical mask, KN95 or KF94 mask at all times upon entering the doors of Miller Theatre (disposable surgical masks will be available upon arrival, if needed)

Stay home if you don't feel well

Read the complete details of Miller's COVID-19 policies.

All ticket buyers must agree to adhere to these policies during the ticket-buying process.