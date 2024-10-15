Mike McGowan and Sierra Boggess To Lead THE FIELDS OF AMBROSIA Industry Readings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Industry readings have been announced for a new version of the legendary musical, The Fields of Ambrosia, which features book and lyrics by Joel Higgins, music by Martin Silvestri, choreography by Matthew Johnson Harris (Broadway: Associate Director, Parade) and direction by Gabriel Barre (Off-Broadway: The Wild Party).

The presentations, by invitation only, will be held in New York City on Thursday, October 17 and Friday, October 18, with an eye toward a future production.

The Southern Gothic musical based on the 1970 film The Traveling Executioner received its world premiere in 1993 at George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, NJ, where it received strong reviews and sold out its run. In an example of two nations divided by a common language, a production in 1996 in London's West End did not fare as well, receiving vicious reviews and closing in three weeks. But post-closing, the show developed a sizable cult fan base in large part to the thrilling album left behind by the London cast (available for streaming on First Night Records). The virtue of the show's through-composed folk, rock, and blues score shines through. Reviewing the cast album, Show Music Magazine cheered, “The score is a joy, from the melodic and powerful title track through quality production numbers like ‘Nuthin'' and ‘Step Right Up' and that is without mentioning two of the most glorious duets you are likely to encounter in the form of ‘Too Bad' and ‘Continental Sunday.'”

Original authors Higgins and Silvestri, working with director Gabriel Barre, have taken a fresh look at the show, and incorporated revised material, in the hope that theatregoers will finally get a chance to experience this audacious and captivating American musical.

Set in 1918 in the Deep South, The Fields Of Ambrosia is a musical love story about Jonas Candide, an ex-con man turned traveling executioner and Gretchen Herzallerliebst, a beautiful Austrian immigrant prisoner, who sings her way into his heart. Soon there is nothing he won't do to save her from her fate. This uniquely American musical brings together unlikely lovers from two different worlds who share a funny, poignant, and surprising journey you won't forget.

The cast for the presentations will feature Mike McGowan (Broadway: The Book of Mormon, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Ragtime) as Jonas Candide, Sierra Boggess (Broadway: Harmony, School of Rock, The Little Mermaid) as Gretchen Herzallerliebst, Jordan Dobson (Broadway: Hadestown, Bad Cinderella, A Beautiful Noise) as Jimmy, Manoel Felciano (Broadway: Parade, To Kill a Mockingbird, Dear Evan Hansen) as Doc, J. Robert Spencer (Broadway: Next to Normal, Jersey Boys) as Warden Brodsky, and Robert Cuccioli (Broadway: Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Jekyll & Hyde, Les Misérables) as Malcolm Piquant. The Company also features Ryan Andes, Melessie Clark, David Corlew, Daniella Dalli, Benjamin Eakley, Deven Kolluri, Nathan Salstone, Ann Sanders, Byron St. Cyr, Nathaniel Stampley, Anne Fraser Thomas, and Katie Thompson.

Orchestrations are by David Siegel. Musical Direction is by Lawrence Yurman. Production Stage Manager is Tia Harewood-Millington. General Management is by ShowTown Theatricals.

For inquiries, please email rsvp@showtown.nyc.