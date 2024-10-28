Mike Birbiglia Brings New Standup Show THE GOOD LIFE at NYC's Beacon Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian Mike Birbiglia will bring his new standup show, titled The Good Life, to the Beacon Theatre in New York City from March 19-22. Tickets for the March 20-22 performances are on sale now. Tickets for the March 19 show will be available starting Friday, November 1 at 10 AM, with a presale beginning on Tuesday, October 29 at 10 AM using the password "GOODLIFE."

Before the debut of The Good Life, Birbiglia will continue touring with his current standup show, Stop The Ride. The tour begins on November 20 in Ann Arbor, MI, and concludes on February 23, 2025 in Burlington, VT. Full tour dates are listed below.

Birbiglia is a comedian, storyteller, director and actor who has performed in front of audiences worldwide, from the Sydney Opera House to Broadway. His shows, "My Girlfriend's Boyfriend" and "Thank God for Jokes," were both filmed for Netflix. In addition to performing live, Mike is an author and filmmaker who wrote, directed and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don't Think Twice. Mike's book "Sleepwalk with Me and Other Painfully True Stories" was a New York Times bestseller and a finalist for the Thurber Prize for American Humor.

As an actor, Mike has appeared on "Inside Amy Schumer," HBO's "Girls" and "Broad City," as well as in the films Trainwreck, The Fault in Our Stars and Popstar. He plays the role of Danny Pearson on "Orange Is the New Black" and Oscar Langstraat on Showtime's "Billions." He is a contributor to "This American Life" on public radio. In 2017, Mike was honored with the Kurt Vonnegut Award for humor.

Mike Birbiglia – 2024 / 2025 Tour

Nov 20, 2024 – Michigan Theater – Ann Arbor, MI

Nov 21, 2024 – The Fillmore – Detroit, MI

Nov 22, 2024 – Victoria Theatre – Dayton, OH

Nov 23, 2024 – Byham Theater – Pittsburgh, PA

Nov 24, 2024 – Byham Theater – Pittsburgh, PA

Nov 29, 2024 – Kravis Center – West Palm Beach, FL

Nov 30, 2024 – Kravis Center – West Palm Beach, FL

Dec 9, 2024 – Brown Theatre – Louisville, KY

Dec 10, 2024 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

Dec 11, 2024 – Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, TN

Dec 12, 2024 – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium – Asheville, NC

Dec 13, 2024 – Charleston Gaillard Center – Charleston, SC

Jan 9, 2025 – The Englert Theatre – Iowa City, IA

Jan 10, 2025 – The Englert Theatre – Iowa City, IA

Feb 1, 2025 – Pickering Casino Resort – Pickering, ON

Feb 4, 2025 – Baltimore Center Stage – Baltimore, MD

Feb 5, 2025 – Baltimore Center Stage – Baltimore, MD

Feb 21, 2025 – Academy of Music – Northampton, MA

Feb 22, 2025 – Academy of Music – Northampton, MA

Feb 23, 2025 – Flynn Center for the Performing Arts – Burlington, VT

Mar 19, 2025 – Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

Mar 20, 2025 – Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

Mar 21, 2025 – Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

Mar 22, 2025 – Beacon Theatre – New York, NY