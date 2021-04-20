Mike Anthony Pulls Back the Curtain in New Book LIFE AT HAMILTON

Imagine being the bar manager at the biggest show on Broadway. The people who belly-up to the bar...their stories...their lives. Sometimes a stranger, sometimes a celebrity, and sometimes...Barack Obama!

Oh, the stories you could tell!

Life at Hamilton, the book tells true stories of the interactions between Mike Anthony, the bar manager at Hamilton on Broadway, and the patrons who were witnessing history while seeing this record breaking, life changing show.

Mike Anthony's book pulls back the curtain to the blockbuster show Hamilton. In it, he chronicles his touching, and often hilarious, interactions throughout his work day. Mike's stories let us in on love, loss and finding your own story amongst the sometimes blinding lights and sometimes darkest hours of life.

"When I moved to New York City to become an actor, I imagined being under the bright lights of Broadway, living a life full of fame and fortune. Instead, I took a job not on stage for a Broadway show, but behind its bar, and found a life full of meaning."

This book has a story for everyone! In fact, it came from everyone! A fan base was created as Mr. Anthony shared stories on social media where people quite literally begged for this book to be authored. It's time for a "Good News" book, and Mike Anthony delivers in spades! From Barack Obama to Mike Pence...yeah whiplash! On to Aretha Franklin and Amy Schumer, just to name a few!

The stories, the laughs, the light and most importantly, the truth. Life at Hamilton lets us see Broadway from a new perspective, a look inside the magic that theater can be!

Most importantly, it gives us a taste of Broadway that is so deeply missed during these times. Mike turns the Broadway lights back on! And besides, who doesn't love a behind-the-scenes look! Fans who've loved the stories that became this book are already clamoring for a copy!

Life at Hamilton is currently available on Amazon for $16.99 and sits at #1 in the Broadway and Musical New Release section.

Purchase the book HERE.

Netflix Documentary: Coming out in January 2021

Graduate of Wayne State University and holds his Master's degree in Theater. He uses his acting abilities often during the Christmas Season at the Theatre at Monmouth in Maine. Mike is still the bar manager at Hamilton, though on hiatus due to Covid. He also has another book in the works and a documentary, as well as many other projects on the horizon. Mike currently lives in Milford, CT.