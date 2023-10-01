Miguel Cervantes to Play Final HAMILTON Performance in January

Miguel Cervantes's final performance as Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway will be on January 7, 2024. The announcement was made in a video on his official Instagram account on Saturday.

Cervantes began his eight-year Hamilton journey as the original Alexander Hamilton in the Chicago cast in 2016, and took over the role on Broadway in early 2020, remaining with the production through its reopening post-pandemic shutdown in September 2021.

Watch the announcement below:

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​®​, Grammy​®​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

About Miguel Cervantes

Broadway: Hamilton, If/Then, American Idiot, & 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Additional theater: Giant (Public Theater), Happiness (Lincoln Center), Batboy. TV/Film: The Greatest, Tramps, “Person of Interest,” “BrainDead,” “Madame Secretary,” “Royal Pains”, “The Blacklist.” He graduated from Emerson College, BFA in Musical Theater. His favorite role is “Daddy” to Jackson & Adelaide. He is not able to do this without the love and support of his wife Kelly. Special thanks to Brian & Cory at Liebman Entertainment.