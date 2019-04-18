Middle Collegiate Church Will Present Selections From JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR on Easter Sunday

On Easter Sunday, the men will wear their best Easter bonnets and stilettos and the children will sing "What's the Buzz?" at Middle Collegiate Church, a place known for art and artists, as the church shares selections from JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR on Sunday, April 21 at 9:30 and 11:45 am.



Favorites like "Everything's Alright," and "I Don't Know How to Love Him" will be performed. Nationally recognized speaker and senior minister, Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis will offer a powerful Easter homily.



Mary is played by three people: Riqi Velez, Olive Demetrius, and Aly Palmer (of the rock band BETTY). Mary is cast both as a man and also as African-American women. Jesus is portrayed by Michael Quattrone, Sophia Ramos (PARTY PEOPLE) plays Judas, and Jonathan Lucas is Caiaphas. Rod Rodgers Dance Company, The Jerriese Johnson Gospel Choir, The Middle Church Choir, The Village Chorus for Children and Youth and The Middle Church Band are also featured. The musical director is Dionne McClain-Freeney (THIS ONE GIRL'S STORY).



"We need to see reflections of God that look like us. One of the ways we fight white supremacy is by making sure our images of the divine and the people in the sacred texts look like all the people. On Easter Sunday, Christ surprises us, reminding each of us that there can be miracles and new beginnings where we don't expect them." Rev. Jacqui Lewis said.



Join Middle Church on Easter Sunday for a special sunrise worship at 6:45 am and then at 9:30 or 11:45 am for selections from JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. For a full list of Holy Week worships including Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and a Saturday vigil, visit middlechurch.org. Middle Collegiate Church is at the corner of Second Avenue and E. 7th Street.





