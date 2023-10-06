Michelle's 'Coney Island' Short Film: A Glimpse into the Tough Visa Journey in America

Michelle Foltinger is a young artist hailing from the southern coast of Spain. She's one of the creative minds behind the short film "Coney Island," a tale that delves into the arduous visa process faced by immigrants in America. Michelle's journey as a writer and artist is as unique as her storytelling.

Michelle's New York screenplay adventure began together with the respected director and filmmaker, Brandon Li and the actress Rebecca Wood. They wanted to create and collaborate with each other on a short film , but they encountered a major roadblock - Michelle's visa was about to expire and she would soon have to leave her life in New York behind. But this stressful situation instead of making her quit, it was what really encouraged her to throw herself into this project fully. The script was ready last July, and eventually turned into "Coney Island." The film, set to premiere soon, sheds light on the stress and struggles of the immigrant visa process in the United States.

The movie portrays the harsh reality of the American dream, depicting how coming to America can be a daunting and disheartening experience due to the visa situation. The process can disrupt your entire life, affecting your relationships and career aspirations. "Coney Island" speaks to the profound effects of navigating the complex visa system while trying to follow your dreams.

Photo Credit: Coco Jourdana

Born in Marbella, Michelle is half Spanish and half Danish. As a child, she dreamed of becoming an actress, despite her shyness. Her journey began when she pursued communication and media and film studies at a university of Liverpool. Afterward, she moved to London, where she started working as a background actress in various TV shows. It was during this time that she realized her true calling.

Michelle's journey eventually led her to New York, where she studied at Stella Adler and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. These experiences helped her gain confidence and find herself. Last year, she graduated and began working as an actress during her Optional Practical Training (OPT) period. This is when she landed the role in "Bodas de Sangre," an off-Broadway show that recently won a Talia Award for Best Ensemble.

Throughout her career, Michelle has worked on several short films like "You Are So Shy," "Solace," and "Tell Me About That Night." Her ultimate dream is to be featured on Netflix or HBO in a popular show, such as "House of Dragon."

Photo Credit: Brandon Li

When Michelle isn't pursuing her acting career, she stays active and fit through tennis, a passion she's had since childhood. Her hobby merged with her artistry when she recently created a pilot episode for a tennis game with obstacles, akin to a triathlon of extreme sports - "Action Tennis." The pilot aims to secure a spot on ESPN, exploring a unique intersection between sports and entertainment.

Michelle's philosophy in tennis and life is simple yet effective: "Keep your eye on the ball." It's a reminder to stay focused and not drop the ball, whether in sports or life, a mantra that has guided her journey thus far.

Photo Credit: Luana Seu

In "Coney Island," Michelle not only shares the challenges immigrants face in America but also showcases her own resilience and determination as an artist. Her story reminds us that dreams are worth pursuing, even when the visa process tries to throw obstacles in your path. We look forward to seeing Michelle's career continue to soar and her stories reach new heights on our screens.