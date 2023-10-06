Michelle's 'Coney Island' Short Film: A Glimpse into the Tough Visa Journey in America

The film, set to premiere soon, sheds light on the stress and struggles of the immigrant process in the United States.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 1 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Photo 3 Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More

Michelle's 'Coney Island' Short Film: A Glimpse into the Tough Visa Journey in America

Michelle Foltinger is a young artist hailing from the southern coast of Spain. She's one of the creative minds behind the short film "Coney Island," a tale that delves into the arduous visa process faced by immigrants in America. Michelle's journey as a writer and artist is as unique as her storytelling.

Michelle's New York screenplay adventure began together with the respected director and filmmaker, Brandon Li and the actress Rebecca Wood. They wanted to create and collaborate with each other on a short film , but they encountered a major roadblock - Michelle's visa was about to expire and she would soon have to leave her life in New York behind. But this stressful situation instead of making her quit, it was what really encouraged her to throw herself into this project fully. The script was ready last July, and eventually turned into "Coney Island." The film, set to premiere soon, sheds light on the stress and struggles of the immigrant visa process in the United States.

The movie portrays the harsh reality of the American dream, depicting how coming to America can be a daunting and disheartening experience due to the visa situation. The process can disrupt your entire life, affecting your relationships and career aspirations. "Coney Island" speaks to the profound effects of navigating the complex visa system while trying to follow your dreams.

Michelle's 'Coney Island' Short Film: A Glimpse into the Tough Visa Journey in America
Photo Credit: Coco Jourdana

Born in Marbella, Michelle is half Spanish and half Danish. As a child, she dreamed of becoming an actress, despite her shyness. Her journey began when she pursued communication and media and film studies at a university of Liverpool. Afterward, she moved to London, where she started working as a background actress in various TV shows. It was during this time that she realized her true calling.

Michelle's journey eventually led her to New York, where she studied at Stella Adler and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. These experiences helped her gain confidence and find herself. Last year, she graduated and began working as an actress during her Optional Practical Training (OPT) period. This is when she landed the role in "Bodas de Sangre," an off-Broadway show that recently won a Talia Award for Best Ensemble.

Throughout her career, Michelle has worked on several short films like "You Are So Shy," "Solace," and "Tell Me About That Night." Her ultimate dream is to be featured on Netflix or HBO in a popular show, such as "House of Dragon."

Michelle's 'Coney Island' Short Film: A Glimpse into the Tough Visa Journey in America
Photo Credit: Brandon Li

When Michelle isn't pursuing her acting career, she stays active and fit through tennis, a passion she's had since childhood. Her hobby merged with her artistry when she recently created a pilot episode for a tennis game with obstacles, akin to a triathlon of extreme sports - "Action Tennis." The pilot aims to secure a spot on ESPN, exploring a unique intersection between sports and entertainment.

Michelle's philosophy in tennis and life is simple yet effective: "Keep your eye on the ball." It's a reminder to stay focused and not drop the ball, whether in sports or life, a mantra that has guided her journey thus far.

Michelle's 'Coney Island' Short Film: A Glimpse into the Tough Visa Journey in America
Photo Credit: Luana Seu

In "Coney Island," Michelle not only shares the challenges immigrants face in America but also showcases her own resilience and determination as an artist. Her story reminds us that dreams are worth pursuing, even when the visa process tries to throw obstacles in your path. We look forward to seeing Michelle's career continue to soar and her stories reach new heights on our screens.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway show MUJERCITAS now playing at Paseo La Plaza with Delfina Garcia Escuderos Chore Photo
Broadway show MUJERCITAS now playing at Paseo La Plaza with Delfina Garcia Escudero's Choreography

'Mujercitas' is a timeless literary classic that has captured the hearts of readers for generations. This beautiful novel by Louisa May Alcott has been adapted into various forms of entertainment over the years, and in this latest production as a musical, it has been brought to life with creativity and emotion, thanks in  part to the choreography by Delfina Garcia Escudero.

2
VIENNA TO ARGENTINA - TRIPTYCHO ENSEMBLE Comes to Silikou Coffee Shop in October Photo
VIENNA TO ARGENTINA - TRIPTYCHO ENSEMBLE Comes to Silikou Coffee Shop in October

VIENNA TO ARGENTINA - TRIPTYCHO ENSEMBLE comes to Silikou Coffee Shop – The Classical Kafenio in October. The ensemble is made up on Vasilios Avraam (guitar), Sinem Sadrazam (viola), and Virginie Bove (flute). Learn more about the concert and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Fabiana Cantilo Comes to Teatro Gran Rex This Month Photo
Fabiana Cantilo Comes to Teatro Gran Rex This Month

Fabiana Cantilo se presentará el día 30 de Septiembre y 1 de Octubre en el Teatro Gran Rex.

4
Costa Rican Performer ISA CONDO-OLVERA stars as Mariana in LAUGHS IN SPANISH at Milwaukee Photo
Costa Rican Performer ISA CONDO-OLVERA stars as 'Mariana' in LAUGHS IN SPANISH at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

What did our critic think of COSTA RICAN ACTOR ISA CONDO-OLVERA STARS AS MARIANA IN LAUGHS IN SPANISH at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre?

From This Author - Felicitas de la Fare

Felicitas is a writer, blogger, and educator from Buenos Aires, Argentina where she teaches technique, repertoire, and vocal styles in pop, rock, and music theatre. As a performing artist, Felicitas h... Felicitas de la Fare">(read more about this author)

Broadway show MUJERCITAS now playing at Paseo La Plaza with Delfina Garcia Escudero's ChoreographyBroadway show MUJERCITAS now playing at Paseo La Plaza with Delfina Garcia Escudero's Choreography
Costa Rican Performer ISA CONDO-OLVERA stars as 'Mariana' in LAUGHS IN SPANISH at Milwaukee Chamber TheatreCosta Rican Performer ISA CONDO-OLVERA stars as 'Mariana' in LAUGHS IN SPANISH at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
WOLF STUDIOS PRESENTS LA FIESTA - A LIVE ARTIST SHOWCASE FEATURING JAIME LOZANO & LA FAMILIAWOLF STUDIOS PRESENTS LA FIESTA - A LIVE ARTIST SHOWCASE FEATURING JAIME LOZANO & LA FAMILIA
Camila Taleisnik, From Cordoba, Argentina to On Your Feet! Broadway National TourCamila Taleisnik, From Cordoba, Argentina to On Your Feet! Broadway National Tour

Videos

Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland Video
Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland
Exclusive: Before Graciela Daniele Was a Broadway Legend... Video
Exclusive: Before Graciela Daniele Was a Broadway Legend...
David Byrne Calls HERE LIES LOVE's Dancing Audience His 'Dream Come True' Video
David Byrne Calls HERE LIES LOVE's Dancing Audience His 'Dream Come True'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You