Michael Stiggers And Sarah Bockel Star In FART, THE MUSICAL Available To Stream Online

The ridiculous sketch comedy video, Fart! The Musical, has been making noise all over social media and is available to stream online.

Maggie Stiggers & Spiro Marcos, the co-founders of NikoFrank Productions, and Broadway actor Michael Stiggers are the executive producers of this absurd inside look at Broadway's newest (fake) cheeky new show.

The comedy stars Michael Stiggers (The Lion King, Beautiful, The Carole King Musical) as the title role of the fart. It also stars Sarah Bockel (Beautiful, The Carole King Musical, "The Equalizer") as the director, Spiro Marcos ("Theatre School Dropouts") as the choreographer, Sarah Beth Pfeifer (The Lightning Thief) as the book writer, Paul Chamberlain (A Name Without a Place, film) as the usher and Maggie Stiggers ("Theatre School Dropouts") as the reporter.

The cast also features Brooke Shapiro (Grease, Hairspray) Caleb Wells ("Red Oaks"), Myles Phillips (Pips Island) and Courtney Halford (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

The crew was lead by director of photographer and editor Jordan Battiste with assistant director Katie Mack, production assistant Jackie Luke, and Naadirah Moore for sound.

The comedy sketch includes original music by Michael Stiggers and musical arrangements by Jessy Tomsko. Fart, the Musical was written by Maggie Stiggers.

Watch FART, THE MUSICAL here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6l6t-Ad4eSY

NikoFrank Productions is an award winning non profit production company specializing in comedic sketches, commercials, & short films co-founded by Maggie Stiggers and Spiro Marcos.

They wrote, produced, and star in an original comedic sketch series called Theatre School Dropouts on Amazon Prime. They won The Berlin Flash Film Festival (2017) & co-founder Maggie Stiggers won 'Best Female Filmmaker' at The Katra Film Festival Grand Finale (2018). They produced a female film initiative to celebrate women in filmmaking called Ladies In Action. It consisted of 4 short films all written by, directed by, and starring women; including star director & Tony Award Winner Victoria Clark.

Their work has been official selections in 29 international festivals including NYIFF, The Big Apple Film Festival, NYWIFT Shorts, The New York Short Film Festival, NY Indie Theatre Film Festival, LA CineFest, International Online Web Fest, The Audience Awards Comedy Short Film Festival, Women's Only Entertainment Film Festival, The Miami Independent Film Festival, The Austin Comedy Short Film Festival, The Portland Comedy Film Festival, The Hollywood Screening Film Festival, The Katra Film Festival, & The Florida Horror Film Festival.

In 2020, Maggie and Spiro released their first book about producing entitled, Dear Future Producer, written for all the aspiring producers out there. It's available in paperback and Kindle on Amazon. NikoFrank Productions has been recognized by the New York Women in Film and TV as well as by WHOHAHA, the comedy platform created by Elizabeth Banks.

Special thanks to Mighty Lucky Studios.