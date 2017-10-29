Michael Moore Responds to Trump's Criticism of THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER

Click Here for More Articles on THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER

Yesterday the world got its thrill when Trump finally tweeted (incorrect information) about Michael Moore's THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER. With his usual style, Michael Moore fired back with some Tweets of his own that say what we've all been thinking:

While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2017

1) You must have my smash hit of a Broadway show confused with your presidency-- which IS a total bomb and WILL indeed close early. NOT SAD https://t.co/URgXgzWWVk - Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

2) Today, 1 U.S. service member was killed & 6 injured in our never-ending war in Afghanistan. You,our President, are not even aware of this - Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

3) You ARE aware I'm a "B'way star" & I guess this bothers you more. SAD. - Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

4) Prosecutor Mueller's GrandJury has just approved the 1st criminal indictments of your administration. R u trying 2 distract us from this? - Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

5) 38 days after Maria, 3/4 of PR (our fellow Americans) have NO electricity. Yet u are more upset that so many ppl saw my B'way show. SAD. - Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

6) They say Twitter "distracts" you from your presidency. But Twitter IS YOUR PRESIDENCY! It's all you know how to do. #LOSER! - Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

7) And now, for this weekend, I'm your latest distraction from your crimes. Ha! Raucous & joyous crowds every nite on B'way- & u missed out! - Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

8) It was the highest grossing play (non-musical) of the summer, despite my offering $29 cheap seats + free student tix so ALL could afford. - Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

9) As announced on May 1st, it was always a "12-WEEK-ONLY" run, due to my commitments to my upcoming primetime TV series & my new movie. - Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

10) On Broadway, Donald, they call it a "LIMITED ENGAGEMENT" -- just like we're planning on making your presidency. - Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

11) For now, at least, I know I still have one fan in the White House (thx for your unwavering support, Jared!) pic.twitter.com/mTwLxW4KgR - Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

And thanks to all who filled this beautiful theater for each show! pic.twitter.com/TRxAPssdwS - Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

As Moore says, Trump's claims that THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER was forced to close and bombed were truly incorrect. The show was a limited run and played its full scheduled 12 weeks. As for its success, the show grossed over $4 million dollars.

THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER isn't gone for good either, and will tour the US. In a statement released on the show's closing night, Moore said:

"My 100 performances on Broadway represent perhaps the most fulfilling experience of my career. Having the opportunity to play the Belasco for tens of thousands of New Yorkers (and people from around the country and the world), with a simple and urgent message, has been one of the great honors of my life. And I am deeply moved to be so warmly embraced by the Broadway community.

Broadway remains a powerful hub of American popular culture and I plan on being back - with both a new play and a new one-man show - soon.

As for "The Terms of My Surrender" -- there is no surrender! We'll be taking our Broadway show on the road next summer!"

Dates and venues for the show's tour are forthcoming.

In a time like no other in American history, and with a sense of urgency like never-before, Michael Moore came to Broadway for the first time in an exhilarating, subversive one-man show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border.

Performed live each night just blocks from Trump Tower, The Terms of My Surrender will, like Moore's films, feature the wry, satirical humor of one of America's iconic political observers and all-around-shit-disturbers, a fearless Midwesterner not interested in taking any prisoners. Audiences are in for one surprise after another.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

