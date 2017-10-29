THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER
Michael Moore Responds to Trump's Criticism of THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER

Oct. 29, 2017  

Yesterday the world got its thrill when Trump finally tweeted (incorrect information) about Michael Moore's THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER. With his usual style, Michael Moore fired back with some Tweets of his own that say what we've all been thinking:

As Moore says, Trump's claims that THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER was forced to close and bombed were truly incorrect. The show was a limited run and played its full scheduled 12 weeks. As for its success, the show grossed over $4 million dollars.

THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER isn't gone for good either, and will tour the US. In a statement released on the show's closing night, Moore said:

"My 100 performances on Broadway represent perhaps the most fulfilling experience of my career. Having the opportunity to play the Belasco for tens of thousands of New Yorkers (and people from around the country and the world), with a simple and urgent message, has been one of the great honors of my life. And I am deeply moved to be so warmly embraced by the Broadway community.

Broadway remains a powerful hub of American popular culture and I plan on being back - with both a new play and a new one-man show - soon.

As for "The Terms of My Surrender" -- there is no surrender! We'll be taking our Broadway show on the road next summer!"

Dates and venues for the show's tour are forthcoming.

In a time like no other in American history, and with a sense of urgency like never-before, Michael Moore came to Broadway for the first time in an exhilarating, subversive one-man show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border.

Performed live each night just blocks from Trump Tower, The Terms of My Surrender will, like Moore's films, feature the wry, satirical humor of one of America's iconic political observers and all-around-shit-disturbers, a fearless Midwesterner not interested in taking any prisoners. Audiences are in for one surprise after another.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus


