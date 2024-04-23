Michael James Scott, Talia Suskauer & More to Join Arts For Autism Benefit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arts for Autism, the annual Broadway benefit, will take the stage at the New Amsterdam Theatre in New York City on Monday, June 17th at 7pm.

Michael James Scott, the current Genie in the Broadway production of Aladdin, will host this year's Arts for Autism benefit concert. Scott is a veteran of the Broadway stage, having originated roles in shows like Something Rotten! and The Book of Mormon. In addition to his hosting duties, he will perform a show stopping number from Aladdin, where he has delighted audiences as the wise-cracking Genie.

The star-studded lineup will also feature soloists from several Broadway shows, including Talia Suskauer from Wicked, Zachary Noah Piser from Dear Evan Hansen and Wicked, Conor Tague from How to Dance in Ohio, Kelvin Moon Loh from SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical and Beetlejuice The Musical, Miki Abraham from Shucked and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Brynn Williams from SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical and 13, Libby Servais from Wicked, and John Michael Dias from Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. More performers to be announced in the coming weeks. The show is directed by Natalie Malotke with music director Paul Staroba and produced by Jacque Carnahan and Michael Holzer.

In addition to musical numbers, the evening will include a keynote address presented by a special guest. This year's keynote speaker will be Liz Pritchard, a neurodiverse artist, advocate, teacher, author, presenter and mentor whose advocacy has taken her across the globe.

The annual Arts for Autism concert celebrates the power of live performance while raising funds and awareness for autism programs and services. By featuring a diverse array of Broadway's biggest talents alongside aspiring student performers, the event aims to inspire compassion, kindness and acceptance for the autism community. Now in its 9th year, Arts for Autism has raised over $250,000 for autism organizations through dazzling live performances and charitable donations. For more information on the Arts for Autism benefit concert, visit https://www.artsforautism.net/. Join the conversation on social media with #ArtsForAutismNYC.

Tickets for Arts for Autism are on sale now at https://www.artsforautism.net/.