Michael Imperioli, Misty Copeland, Renée Fleming & More to Join PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE FESTIVAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This fall, the Perelman Performing Arts Center will stage the inaugural PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE FESTIVAL presented by BNY from Tuesday, October 29 – Saturday, November 2, 2024.



PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE FESTIVAL will bring audiences into the room with trailblazers in art, music, comedy, film, sports, and more to talk about pushing boundaries, making a mark, and elevating the everyday to the iconic.



The festival features cultural change-makers sharing their personal journeys and powerful insights, encouraging us all to be iconic in our own lives.



The festival is being designed to bring an annual experience to the World Trade Center using the full flexibility of the Perelman Performing Arts Center, with events staged in all three theaters, on the public Vartan and Clare Gregorian lobby stage, and inside the restaurant, Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson.



Icons to appear in conversation at the festival include Misty Copeland, The Dogist, Alex Edelman, Renée Fleming, Michael Imperioli, Baaba Maal, Philippe Petit, Questlove, Marcus Samuelsson, Kathleen Turner, Serena Williams, and Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men Live! Moderators and more to be announced soon.



A calendar of events is available at www.pacnyc.org.



At the opening night gala of the ICONS OF CULTURE FESTIVAL on October 29, PAC NYC will celebrate its first anniversary since opening last fall and honor MTV co-founder and former President and CEO of Viacom, Tom Freston. Freston will be celebrated as the inaugural PAC NYC Icon of Culture for his extraordinary influence on the global cultural landscape and lasting impact through philanthropy. This special gala event is sponsored by Printemps and chaired by Willow Bay and Bob Iger, Michael R. Bloomberg, Barbara and Ray Dalio, David Geffen, Mellody Hobson and George Lucas, Laura Lendrum, Ronald O. Perelman, and Robin Vince.



At the heart of PAC NYC’s mission is a commitment to create connections through the performing arts and to entertain and inspire audiences from across New York and around the world. This festival will encourage PAC NYC’s audiences and neighbors to exchange ideas in a positive and uplifting environment – in the spirit of the center’s location in the heart of Downtown Manhattan.



“We are thrilled to mark PAC NYC’s one year anniversary with this inaugural festival. Celebrating ‘Icons of Culture’ in our building from so many different backgrounds, specifically at the World Trade Center, reflects our commitment to being a home for the exchange of ideas, artistry, and inspiration,” said Khady Kamara Nunez, Executive Director & Bill Rauch, Artistic Director. “With Icons, we look forward to welcoming new audiences to PAC NYC this fall.”



“ICONS is about celebrating the past, present, and future of culture. Tom Freston’s vision and innovative leadership have benefited artists and audiences for decades, influencing how we all consume media to this day. He’s also given selflessly to charitable endeavors, including his service as chair of ONE and (RED) for the past 20 years. Tom is the perfect inaugural PAC NYC Icon of Culture.” - Bob Pilon, ICONS Executive Producer.



BNY, a global financial services company founded by Alexander Hamilton 240 years ago, is the presenting sponsor for the festival. Printemps, which opens its first U.S. location in 2025 at the historic 50-story landmark building at One Wall Street, is the lead gala sponsor. Additional festival support is by Dalio Philanthropies.



“We are thrilled to sponsor the opening night gala of the inaugural Icons of Culture Festival at the Perelman Performing Arts Center. Printemps’ New York is incredibly fortunate to have visionary neighbors like the PAC who share our dedication to creating transformative experiences,” said Laura Lendrum, CEO of Printemps America. “Supporting the arts with community-building initiatives is part of Printemps’ storied history and intrinsic to the brand, and we both are dedicated to further transforming the Financial District into a vibrant hub where people can live, eat, shop, play, and be inspired.”



Starting today, September 17, tickets will be on sale to BNY employees and PAC NYC members. Tickets go on sale to the public on September 19.

