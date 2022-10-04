Michael Ball to Star In Reimagined ASPECTS OF LOVE West End Revival

West End star Michael Ball will return to the West End in a new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Aspects of Love opening at London's Lyric Theatre this May.

The new production from director Jonathan Kent, will begin previews at the Lyric Theatre on London's Shaftesbury Avenue from May 12, 2023 with an opening night on May 25. The show will play a limited 26-week run.

According to a new report from Deadline, Ball, who orginated the role of Alex in 1989, will take on the role of George and will once more belt out the hit song, "Love Changes Everything," in the reimagined production.

The new production will be restructured so that Ball can reprise his performance of the iconic song and could also feature a new song from composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Based on the novel by David Garnett, the romantic musical Aspects of Love. is filled with passion, love and loss across three generations of a family and their companions, and is set against the background of 1940's France and Italy.

Alex Dillingham, a young student traveling through France, falls in love with the alluring actress Rose Vibert. As the pair embark on a passionate affair, the unexpected arrival of Alex's uncle changes their lives forever. This is a love story spanning twenty years binding six people and three generations as they come to appreciate that "love changes everything."

Michael made his West End debut when Cameron Mackintosh cast him as Marius Pontmercy in the original London production of Les Misérables 35 years ago. Last year Ball led an all-star company for the special concert engagement of Les Mis, playing Javert, a role that he is thrilled to reprise this festive season, in response to the challenges of 2020 and the necessity to open theatres countrywide- The Show Must Go On! In 2021 Michael will lead the spectacular new production of Hairspray at the London Coliseum, reprising his Olivier award winning performance as Edna Turnblad. His previous theatre credits include Chess at the London Coliseum, Sondheim's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Adelphi Theatre, Mack and Mabel at Chichester Festival Theatre and on tour, Passion at the Queen's Theatre, Hairspray at the Shaftesbury Theatre and on tour, The Woman in White at the Palace Theatre and then on Broadway, The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre, Aspects of Love at the Prince of Wales Theatre and on Broadway, Patience at New York City Opera, Kismet at the London Coliseum (with Alfie Boe), Alone Together at the Donmar and Theatre Royal, Haymarket and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium, where he played Carrie Hope Fletcher's stage father, Caractacus Potts. Alongside his musical theatre career, for which he has received two Olivier Awards and an OBE, Ball is a platinum-selling recording/concert artist, and was the first musical theatre star to have been given a solo concert at BBC Proms.

In 2020 Michael topped the singles charts with Captain Tom Moore and the Voices of Care Choir with You'll Never Walk Alone in aid of NHS Charities Together. He currently presents The Michael Ball Show on BBC Radio 2 and has also presented multiple television series. Alongside his solo career, Michael has had a number of triumphs with Alfie Boe - number 1 albums in 2016 & 2017, followed by a third album release in 2019 which debuted at number 2.

With combined sales of over 1.5 million, it led to them winning a pair of Classical Brit awards and being asked to front their own ITV specials, as well as touring international arenas. In 2019, Ball completed a 23 date tour of the UK to coincide with the release of his number 1 album, Coming Home To You.

