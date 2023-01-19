Michael Andreaus, E. Clayton Cornelious & More Join AINT TOO PROUD National Tour

The First National Tour of AINT TOO PROUD-THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, which recently celebrated its one-year anniversary on the road, is welcoming a new Otis Williams, Paul Williams, and additional cast.

Stepping into the role of 'Otis Williams' will be original First National tour cast member, Michael Andreaus, and joining the tour from the Original Broadway Company is E. Clayton Cornelious as 'Paul Williams.' They join the current Classic Temptations Jalen Harris as 'Eddie Kendricks,' Harrell Holmes Jr. as 'Melvin Franklin,' and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as 'David Ruffin'.

The tour also welcomes new cast members, Felander, Melvin Gray Jr., Quiana Onrae'l Holmes, Jeremy Kelsey, AJ Lockhart, Omar Madden, Devin Price, and Brittny Smith who will be performing with current tour cast members Brian C. Binion, Reed Campbell, Shayla Brielle G., Devin Holloway, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Amber Mariah Talley, Andrew Volzer, and Nazarria Workman.

The First National Tour of AINT TOO PROUD-THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS launched at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. in December 2021 and has continued to thrill audiences across the country with tour cities announced into fall 2023, with 2023-2024 season dates to be revealed shortly.

The musical, which opened on Broadway on Thursday, March 21, 2019, and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards and winning the Tony 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, brings the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to the stage. With a Tony Award nominated book by Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud features an iconic score made up of The Temptations' legendary songs. Two-time Tony Award Winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

AINT TOO PROUD-THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.

The creative team also includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (costume design), Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Tony Award winner Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Steve Rankin (fight direction), Brian Harlan Brooks (tour resident director), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), John Miller (music coordinator), Molly Meg Legal (production supervisor), and Nicole Olson (production stage manager). Orchestrations are by Tony Award recipient Harold Wheeler, with music supervision and arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.

The national tour of AIN'T TOO PROUD is produced by Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce, in association with Stephen Gabriel, executive producer. General management and production management by Work Light Productions.

Full Tour Route and additional information can be found at www.ainttooproudmusical.com/.

The Grammy Award®-nominated Ain't Too Proud Original Broadway Cast Recording is available from Universal Records on CD, vinyl, and streaming.

For more information, please visit: https://ume.lnk.to/AintTooProudBroadwayCastPR

CAST BIOGRAPHIES

(Otis Williams). Broadway: A Soldier's Play (Roundabout). Off-Broadway: Love and Yogurt (NY Theatre Barn). NY: Savage (NYMF). Regional: Ragtime (Theatre Aspen), Rock of Ages (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma). Film/TV: Finding Carlos, When They See Us (Netflix). BM: University of Central Oklahoma. Thanks to his family and friends, his agents at Headline Talent and his manager LK. IG: @michael_andreaus.

(Paul Williams) has been a Broadway/TV actor for 25 years. He worked on the West End of London, has done 9 Broadway shows, and this marks his tenth Broad- way Tour. On top of acting, he is now a 5-year Broadway Investor/Producer. He made his Broad- way producing debut on Chicken & Biscuits last Fall and he is now co-producing on a new upcoming Broadway show, New York, New York. He is a graduate of PPU and is currently getting his second degree in Business Management at EGCC. He is grateful to friends, family, and God. Insta- gram: @Eclaycorn, Website: Eclaycorn.com

Jalen Harris (Eddie Kendricks) is an accomplished singer, actor, and model, first being dis- covered on season ten of Fox's "American Idol." Jalen has been cast and seen for various television programs, national publications, and films like Fist Fight (Warner Bros) and most recently Jordan Peele's LoveCraft Country (HBO). He is a former Simba standby actor for the Tony Award winning and critically acclaimed Disney's The Lion King North American Broadway Tour. Jalen is also a latin/rnb crossover recording artist with records produced by Grammy Award winning producer/engineer Mack Woodward (Beyonce). Jalen is thankful and considers himself blessed to portray the Icon Eddie Kendricks. "Thanks to God, my family, WLP, and my incredible management". @jalenuniversal

Harrell Holmes Jr.

(Melvin Franklin). A native of Saginaw, MI. This triple threat is a graduate of AMDA. Making his tour debut, Harrell is a true throwback to the days of charismatic live bands and legendary soul artistry. His credits include "Star Search", "American Idol", and The Watching (film). He is a Motown Scholarship & Stevie Wonder Scholarship Winner. "Ever since I was 8 years old, I've wanted to be a Temptation, to now have that opportunity to bring their story to life is a dream come true."

Elijah Ahmad Lewis (David Ruffin). Multi-award-winning singer, actor, songwriter, and arranger. Broadway: Motown, Tony Award®-winning Ain't Too Proud. Tours: Motown (First and Second National), Mama, I Want To Sing (Japan). TV/Film: "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," B-Boy Blues, Mama, I Want to Sing!, America (starring Rosie O'Donnell), The Grammys. Music: SZA, Chance the Rapper, Ariana Grande, James "JT" Taylor, Cissy Houston, Madonna. Thanks to family & my team. To my mentor/friend Cicely Tyson, this is for you! IG: @elijah. ahmad.lewis. elijahahmadlewis.com.

Brian C. Binion

(Swing) is overjoyed to be a part of the ATP family telling the story of such an iconic group. His show credits include Broadway: Disney's The Lion King. Regional: Kinky Boots, West Side Story, After Midnight, A Soldiers Tale, Man of La Mancha (UNCSA 2013) IG: @Bbinion13.

Reed Campbell (Shelly Berger) Born and raised in San Francisco, CA. Theater: Comedy of Errors (Shakespeare In The Park), Important Hats Of The Twentieth Century (MTC), Nice Work If You Can Get It (Nat'l Tour), Bullets Over Broadway (Ogunquit). TV/Film: "Orange Is The New Black," "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Co-creator, "BrOdway." IG: @iamreedcampbell.

Felander

(Lamont) Having spent the past two years in Tokyo, Felander is ecstatic to be joining the ATP family. What a dream. Timing. From Montgomery, AL. Select credits: Dreamgirls (Jimmy Early), Shrek (Donkey), Disney, music, TV/Film. Mama Tanyu, Dad Netric, Jaleesa, Jermony, Kenli, Devin. Love y'all. BEA/Tara Rubin. www.Felander.com@Felander

(Mama Rose / Florence Ballard / Tammi Terrell). Shayla Brielle G. is thrilled to be bringing this incredible story around the country. She is a proud native of Cincinnati, Ohio and studied Music Theatre at Baldwin Wallace University. Thank you to Mom, Dad, Tara Rubin Casting, Lakey Wolff & Co, and the entire support system. Glory to God!

Melvin Gray Jr.

(Swing / Dance Captain) is a NC native and is so excited to be making his National Tour debut in ATP! Some of his fav credits include Mamma Mia, The Scottsboro Boys, Memphis, Smokey Joe's Cafe and Newsies! Thank you, Mama, Dad, Jeffrey and so many others for your love and support! IG: melvingrayjr5.

(Richard Street) is grateful and honored. A native of New Orleans, Devin Holloway has performed across the United States and Internationally. Tours: Tap Brother 1 in After Midnight (Norwegian Escape), Minstrel in Something Rotten, Jackie Wilson in Motown, Margaret Mead in Hair (European tour), 42nd Street, and Sesame Street LIVE: MNF. Much Love to my family, and friends, Work Light Productions, Tara Rubin Casting, FSE, and the ATP creatives. www.devinholloway.net. IG: @thedevinholloway.

Quiana Onrae'l Holmes

(Josephine) is blessed to be joining this gifted company. (BM) Berklee College of Music. National Tours: JCS, Motown. Regional: Ain't Misbehavin', F.O.L.K (WDW), The Wiz, Dreamgirls, Rent. Film: Lean In. Thank you, God, Mom, Dad, HH, WLP, Tara Rubin Casting, and ATP Creatives. @quianaonrael quianaholmes.com.

Jeremy Kelsey

(Berry Gordy). A graduate of Fisk University, Jeremy is thrilled to make his national tour debut with Ain't Too Proud. He would like to thank God, his family and friends, Tara Rubin Casting, Work Light Productions, and the ATP Creatives.

(Swing) Would like to deeply thanks his mom, aunt, nana, poppie, great-grandma, and Clear Talent Group. Tours: Bring It On! The Musical(Cameron), West Side Story 60th Anniversary Tour(Moose), Memphis: The Musical (Wailin' Joe). Favorite Regional: RENT (Collins), Tick, Tick... Boom (Michael), Matilda (Rudolpho), TheLittle Mermaid(Jetsam).

Omar Madden

(Smokey Robinson / Damon Harris) is grateful to be a new addition to the Ain't Too Proud. First National Tour family. Aside from acting, he sings in a corporate band and performs around the country. Omar thanks Hudson Artists Agency, Tara Rubin Casting, and ATP for this opportunity. @omarmadden

(Dennis Edwards) is honored to make his National Tour Debut with Ain't Too Proud! He has performed nationally and internationally, most recently with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines. Training: Fisk University, Boston Conservatory at Berklee. Thanks to Mommy, HKA, my family, mi amor, and friends. Glory to God! IG: @dwaynepmitchell.

(Al Bryant / Norman Whitfield). He is an actor, singer, dancer originally from Lansing, Michigan. Credits: National Tour: Motown the Musical Regional: The Color Purple (MSMT) Kinky Boots, RENT (Angel), Five Guys Named Moe, Smokey Joes Cafe, Memphis, Priscilla Queen of the Dessert. Thanks to Husband, family, friends, and About Artists Agency. IG: @devinleshar

(Johnnie Mae / Mary Wilson) A native of Houston and holds a B.A and M.Ed from Tx Southern University. Nat'l/Int'l tour: Diva Donna in The Donna Summer Musical, Dreamgirls, Step Afrika. Regional: The Color Purple, Chicago.Tv/Film: Stomp The Yard 2. Also, the founder of a nonprofit and performing arts scholarship. IG: @BBenai08

(Diana Ross) is a proud Atlanta native and a recent alumna of the Boston Conservatory at Berklee (BFA MT 2022). She is so excited to make her National Tour Debut with Ain't too Proud. Thank you to my wonderful family for everything, we did it.

(Swing / Stage Manager) is thrilled to be making his National Tour debut. Recent Credits: The Secret Garden (CCM), Glory Denied (Kentucky Opera), Junior Theater Festival (iTheatrics). He's a graduate of CCM with a BFA in Stage Management. He is grateful to his family and friends for all their love and support.

(Swing / Dance Captain) is a proud Native New Yorker and couldn't be more ecstatic to be joining Ain't Too Proud! National Tours: Motown the Musical, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Regional: Hairspray. Thanks to God, my family, and friends. I love you all. IG: nazarria_twerkman