Mexico Week Will Come to Rockefeller Center Beginning Tomorrow

Mexico Week: Día de Muertos at Rockefeller Center will honor Mexico's heritage and traditions with a campus-wide, colorful celebration that will include vibrant art, food, and activities throughout the Plaza from Friday, October 22 through Tuesday, November 2.

Friday, October 22 through Tuesday, November 2

From artist Ricardo Angeles of Oaxaca's Atelier Jacobo & Maria Angeles: two alebrijes sculptures-an 11-foot dragon and a 13.5-foot feathered jaguar. The alebrijes are traditional Mexican folk-art sculptures depicting brightly colored, fantastical creatures who symbolize spiritual guides, meant to lead individuals through the path of life.

From Menchaca Studio, Arte Wixárika (Huichol): an exhibition of catrinas, elegantly dressed skeleton figures synonymous with the Day of the Dead.

Friday, October 29 through Tuesday, November 2

From Tónico Visual design and Sandra Perez production: a traditional ofrenda, a display altar dedicated to those who passed away due to the COVID-19 pandemic;

From Ovando (New York): a floral installation adorning the iconic Rockefeller Center bronze statue Atlas; and

Tianguis, Outdoor Market - Friday, October 29 through Sunday, October 31

11:00AM to 6:00PM | The tianguis, an open-air market, will take place on Center Plaza. Featured artisans include La Contenta, La Newyorkina, La Providencia, South Philly Barbacoa, Casa Dragones, and more. Tequila Casa Dragones will have a special area in the tianguis to showcase their commitment to Mexican craftsmanship. Here, the public can learn about the art of sipping tequilas, and also personalize their own Casa Dragones Joven bottles with calligraphy in honor of Day of the Dead.

All activations are free and open to the public.

Hosted by the Consulate General of Mexico through its Cultural Institute in collaboration with Rockefeller Center and in partnership with Tequila Casa Dragones, INTERprotección, The State of Oaxaca and Visit Mexico, the celebration will take place throughout Rockefeller Plaza Friday, October 22 through Tuesday, November 2.