Meryl Streep to Star in THE CORRECTIONS Adaptation From CBS

Meryl Streep has found her next television project. According to multiple reports, the Oscar-winning actress is set to star in a new series adaptation of Jonathan Franzen's best-selling novel, The Corrections.

Franzen will adapt his novel for the small screen, which has been in development multiple times for both film and television all of which, ultimately, fell through. CBS Studios will produce the series, though no streaming service is attached.

The story follows an elderly Midwestern couple who attempt to have a final Christmas together with their adult children, amid the patriarch's health problem. Streep would likely play his wife Enid, the matriarch of the family.

The project would continue Streep's recent pattern of appearing in television roles, which include Only Murders in the Building and Big Little Lies. As the most Oscar-nominated actor of all time, Streep was also nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Play for her performance in the double production of A Memory of Two Mondays and 27 Wagons Full of Cotton. She has also been seen on Broadway in The Cherry Orchard and Happy End.

Onscreen, she has appeared in numerous adaptations of award-winning plays and musicals including Doubt and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods.

Photo Credit: Disney/Scott Kirkland/Laura Grier