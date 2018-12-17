Mentalist Derren Brown Hopes to Bring His Show to Broadway

Mentalist Derren Brown has recently released a special on Netflix, called Sacrifice. Now, in a new interview with Forbes, he has revealed that he has his sights set on Broadway next.

As this is his first special showing in America, he was asked if the stakes are a bit higher for him. He explained that yes, they are, especially if he plans to take the show to an American stage.

"I...hope to come and do a Broadway show next year," he said. "So there is also a little bit of wondering how this new audience will take it."

Brown did a show Off-Broadway last year, and he explains that his potential new show would be in the same vein.

"It would be the same show that I did Off-Broadway in 2017," he said. "That's the plan, but nothing's tied down; hopefully, next spring is the sort of fingers crossed plan."

Read more on Forbes.

Sacrifice is Derren Brown's new Netflix original special in which he attempts to radically transform, through the use of covert psychological techniques, one man's prejudices. Spanning two continents and drawing on the expertise of actors, stunt coordinators and ballistic experts, Derren creates a scenario in which his subject has to decide whether or not to make the ultimate sacrifice: laying down his life for a complete stranger he wouldn't normally identify with. The Production Company is Vaudeville Productions (Derren Brown: The Push, Derren Brown: Miracle) showrunner is Ben Jessop and the Executive Producer is Andrew O'Connor .

Related Articles